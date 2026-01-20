McKenna: Philogene Injury Not Serious

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 22:40 Town boss Kieran McKenna says Jaden Philogene’s knee injury, suffered in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Blackburn, isn’t anything serious, while Marcelino Nunez went off this evening with an ankle issue. Philogene was subbed in the 39th minute with the knee problem and wasn’t in this evening’s squad. “He’s had a scan today, it’s thankfully not a long-term injury, without putting a timescale on it because he’s still being assessed,” McKenna said. “It’s not a very, very serious injury or very long-term injury. Other than that, it’s a day-by-day assessment. “I would have thought Saturday [at Sheffield United] would be a challenge, but beyond that, the games after that, we just have to take it day by day at the moment and see how he recovers.” Regarding Nunez, who required treatment before being replaced on 73 this evening, McKenna added: “He’s felt something in his ankle, I think. I need to get checked on it. “Not sure whether it was a twist or a knock, but he came off with his ankle, so we’ll have to see how he is.” Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ChingShady added 22:46 - Jan 20

Praying nothing serious for Nunez too. He's been class, really gets our attack ticking and always looking forward. All the comments from the 6 fingered folk up the road calling him sick note, not worth the 10mil etc... How wrong could they be, when you put quality around a player like that, he excels. 5

armchaircritic59 added 23:02 - Jan 20

Good point ChingShady, when you have the sort of quality we have in the squad now ( and possibly more to come ), you don't need to spend most of the time in football matches running around like headless chickens. We can go up the gears when we want/need to. I was one who was disappointed when Nunez was given the no 10 role as I thought he was best suited and needed as the central midfield playmaker, but I can have absolutely no complaints at the outcome so far. I would still like to see another central midfielder however. 2

armchaircritic59 added 23:03 - Jan 20

Oh and back to the article, good to see it looks nothing serious for JP. No need to rush it, we have a reasonable replacement!! 1

Bazza8564 added 23:04 - Jan 20

It's inevitable that injuries will happen from time to time, we just need to keep others fresh. Egelli didnt play tonight so he can do a job for us Saturday, Szmodics has hardly played but looks fresh, and we have a full week off after saturday. But no more please... 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments