McKenna: Philogene Injury Not Serious
Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 22:40
Town boss Kieran McKenna says Jaden Philogene’s knee injury, suffered in Saturday’s 3-0 home win against Blackburn, isn’t anything serious, while Marcelino Nunez went off this evening with an ankle issue.
Philogene was subbed in the 39th minute with the knee problem and wasn’t in this evening’s squad.
“He’s had a scan today, it’s thankfully not a long-term injury, without putting a timescale on it because he’s still being assessed,” McKenna said.
“It’s not a very, very serious injury or very long-term injury. Other than that, it’s a day-by-day assessment.
“I would have thought Saturday [at Sheffield United] would be a challenge, but beyond that, the games after that, we just have to take it day by day at the moment and see how he recovers.”
Regarding Nunez, who required treatment before being replaced on 73 this evening, McKenna added: “He’s felt something in his ankle, I think. I need to get checked on it.
“Not sure whether it was a twist or a knock, but he came off with his ankle, so we’ll have to see how he is.”
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
