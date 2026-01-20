McKenna: I Liked the Way We Went About Our Business

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 23:02

Town manager Kieran McKenna liked the way his team went about their business as they beat Bristol City 2-0 at Portman Road.

Jack Clarke scored a goal in each half to take his season’s tally to 10, taking him ahead of Jaden Philogene in terms of Championship goals, the former Hull City man having netted nine in the league and one in the FA Cup.

“A good result, I thought a good performance, I liked how we went about our business against a strong side,” McKenna said.

“I thought we were really well organised, really intense off the ball, really committed and put some good moves together in the first half.

“We were really good on the challenges and the duels, which you need to be against a strong Bristol City side.

“Good quality for the first goal, really unlucky with an incredible save from the goalkeeper [Radek Vitek] to go 2-0 up but didn’t.

“Then they came out pretty strong at the start of the second half but we were really clinical to go and get the second goal and I liked how we saw the game out.

“We’ve had lots of games here where at 2-0 we’ve run away with it and it looks like it could be three, four or five, but tonight we defended on shape, the boys stayed really disciplined, subs came on, fought for the clean sheet, gave really very little away and they’re good signs for the mentality of the group.”

Regarding goalscorer Clarke, he added: “Really enjoyed his performance. Of course, two really good goals, but his work-rate off the ball, his challenges and his recovery runs were really, really good as well.

“His link-up and his combination on the outside and on the inside, that’s continuing to improve.

“Good for him to get the goals. Happy for him because he’s continued to work hard, he’s really just taken the mindset of trying to improve himself this year, control what he can control every day in training, whether he starts a game, whether he comes on.

“I think it’s a good mindset for him to have and he continues to improve and two good goals for the team tonight.”

Spanish striker Ivan Azon, from whom the Robins’ on-loan Manchester United keeper Vitek made the outstanding first-half save, put in his best display since joining the club on loan from Como in the summer.

“I thought he was really good at Coventry as well, I have to say, so I think that’s his last two starts I think you’d say were really top performances,” McKenna said.

“I thought it was a really good night’s work. Ivan’s improving all the time, improving his understanding, improving his connections.

“It’s a lot to move to a new country and settle into a new league and stuff like that, but he’s taken some good strides and he gives so much to the team, works so hard, the same as George Hirst.

“They both give incredible things to the team in terms of their physicality, their running, they’re willing to work for others, how to bring others into the game is continually improving and I thought he was a really good outlet tonight.

“The only disappointment is that the goalie’s produced an incredible save to stop him getting a goal, but I thought it was a really strong performance from him.”

The win was Town’s seventh in a row at home in all competitions, the sixth in the league, and McKenna is pleased that Portman Road has become something of a fortress.

“Any good season is going to be built on that and certainly our seasons in the EFL have all had really strong home records,” he continued.

“I think the players are enjoying playing here. Performances, nothing’s ever linear, but generally they’re showing some good improvements. I thought the atmosphere was good again tonight, another great turnout from the supporters.

“The players are enjoying playing here and we’ve just got to stick at it now. It’s good to pick up some positive results in a row but we know the next game is another really tough one, going away to Sheffield United, and all the games are.

“We’ve got a big run coming up, so not much time to lie back and relax. Recover tomorrow and keep the concentration really good and get ready for Saturday.”

Photo: TWTD