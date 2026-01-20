Azón: The Supporters Are Crazy!

Tuesday, 20th Jan 2026 23:26 by Kallum Brisset

Town striker Iván Azón expressed his gratitude for the Blues’ supporters after Tuesday’s comfortable 2-0 home victory over Bristol City.

Azón put in arguably his best performance since his summer arrival on loan from Como, which included pouncing on Rob Dickie’s error to set up Jack Clarke shortly after half-time.

That was Clarke’s second goal of the evening, which sees the winger move into double figures for the season and ahead of fellow left-winger Jaden Philogene on league goals this term.

The Blues moved back into the Championship’s automatic promotion places ahead of Middlesbrough, at least for 24 hours before Boro travel to Stoke City on Wednesday.

Azón, who replaced George Hirst up front for his eighth start of the campaign, was understandably delighted with a seventh successive victory on Suffolk soil.

“Really nice to win, another win at home,” he said. “Thanks to all the fans that come on a Tuesday, 25,000 I’ve seen. It’s crazy to have everybody here and I’m really thankful.

“We feel really well at home. We also need to do it away, but it’s really nice to have all the fans and we feel really comfortable.

“We are trying to achieve the goal. We want to keep going, keep winning and keep gaining points to still be at the top of the table.

“They [Clarke and Philogene] are really good players and are really clinical. It’s really nice to have them with us.”

Azón’s own performance was the subject of plenty of praise from Town supporters, and he returned the compliments with enormous plaudits for the Blue Army in attendance.

The Spaniard was extremely unfortunate not to score himself, when only a save of the season contender from Robins keeper Radek Vítek prevented him from finding the net from close range.

Azón said: “I didn’t see it but I want to see it again. I felt like it was a really good save and I think I couldn’t do more.

“Honestly, I felt really well. Thanks to the fans, because sometimes you don’t have your best games and to feel them close to you is really nice. Thanks to all of them.

“I’ve always said that I feel them really close and they support us really nice.

“Since I came here, I’ve always said this is crazy and is the best club in the Championship. The supporters are crazy and honestly to have every game a full stadium is really nice.

“It’s the best feeling for a player to hear your name. You know how they support you and how they value what you do on the pitch. It’s really nice.”

The intense Championship schedule builds up once again with another clash on the horizon this weekend when the Blues travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

It will finally mark Town’s first away match of a so-far perfect calendar year, with Azón aiming to keep up the pace and remain in an optimal position in the race for promotion.

“It’s going to be a big game,” the 23-year-old said. “Also away, we need to keep going, try to do our best and try to win away.

“We are getting better, we are improving as a team. The results show that we are improving. We won’t give up and try to win again.”

