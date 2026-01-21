Town Down to Third

Wednesday, 21st Jan 2026 22:44

Town are down to third in the Championship following tonight’s fixtures.

Middlesbrough came from behind to win 2-1 away at Stoke City, who ended the match with 10 men, to move back ahead of the Blues by two points, although with Town having a game in hand on the Teessiders and leaders Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Saturday’s opponents Sheffield United were beaten 1-0 at Southampton, the Blades third defeat on the bounce in all competitions, leaving them 17th.

Watford drew 1-1 at home to Portsmouth to stay seventh, the point moving Pompey out of the relegation zone ahead of Blackburn Rovers.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters