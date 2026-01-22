Town Without Philogene, Nunez and Akpom For Sheffield United Trip

Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 15:07 Town will be without Jaden Philogene and Marcelino Nunez for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United with Chuba Akpom also still on the sidelines and another unnamed player having picked up a knock in training this morning. Philogene suffered a knee injury in the 3-0 victory over Blackburn and Nunez limped off in the 2-0 success against Bristol City with an ankle problem. “Neither available for the weekend,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “Marcelino we’re still assessing. Had some scans yesterday, so we’re still waiting for the full report on his ankle injury and not available for the weekend.” Quizzed on the timescales for their returns, McKenna added: “Nothing definite. Jaden, as I said after the game the other night, not super-serious, but no chance for this weekend. “For the next block of games after that, we’ll have to wait and see. Marcelino definitely not this weekend, but we’re waiting for a specialist report to see beyond that.” Philogene suffered a knee problem at Chelsea last season and Nunez joined the club from Norwich with an ankle injury but McKenna says the knocks aren’t directly related to those issues. “Jaden’s thankfully is not, it’s a similar mechanism but it’s nowhere near as serious,” he said. “They can happen, it’s not on the same scale as that by any means. “And Marcelino’s ankle, he got a heavy tackle on it which caused a roll, it’s not an uncommon injury. I’m pretty sure it’s on a different ankle than it was at the start of the season, so it’s not an ongoing injury or anything like that, just a challenge that’s caused a roll on his ankle.” Regarding Akpom, who has missed the last two games with a groin problem, he said: “Not training yet, so we’ll have to see.” Asked whether there are any other injury problems, the Northern Irishman added: “What else have we got? We had one little issue in training today that we’re going to have to make an assessment on in the next 24 hours. “We’re generally still in a pretty good position, but always frustrating when you get a few injuries in the same area of the pitch together. Hopefully we’ll have a clear day tomorrow and the group that we have will be ready to go to Sheffield.” McKenna says having three players from the attacking unit out hasn’t changed his January transfer thoughts. “I don’t think so,” he reflected. “It’s just a reminder of why you need to have a deep squad. I’ve said all year that I don’t think we have an excessively deep squad by any means, we’ve just had a fantastic record with our record with our injuries. “But you can’t afford to be much more shallow than that, so it’s probably a good reminder to get before the window shuts that we need to keep a deep squad because the games come thick and fast and our record in the first half of the season was pretty unusual. “None of the injuries are hopefully that serious that they would make us go out and do anything different, all those boys will be back to play a big, big part in the remainder of the season. “But probably a useful reminder to everyone of why you need a deep squad to be successful in the division and why we’re going to need one for the last four months of the season as well.” Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



RetroBlue added 15:16 - Jan 22

Well thats the guile gone from the squad now then... got away with injuries by and large but not good now as we enter a phase of 5 away games is it? 1

dazza added 15:19 - Jan 22

Hopefully the injuries don’t disrupt the current roll we are on and this is where rotation brings benefits is ensuring a wider pool of players are match ready and able to step in. Whilst Jaden is on fire and is a big loss, jack is doing the business in his absence. On this basis the bigger loss is Nunez as he has been critical in terms of adding an additional threat in the centre. Hopefully Taylor can replicate what jack has done in terms of filling the gap seamlessly. 0

OldFart71 added 15:22 - Jan 22

The Championship is a slog rather than a sprint. Fortunately we have some tough guys at the back.But with no Nunez and Clarke now having to fill in with no Philogene it suddenly makes us a bit short up front.

I don't know if any players incoming are imminent, we could do with someone in today or tomorrow. But they would need to be match fit and able to do a job and that's a big ask. 1

Linkboy13 added 15:26 - Jan 22

Nunez will be a massive loss not only for his skill but his incredible work rate. I thought on Tuesday he looked a bit leggy after Saturday's game. This is the reason why McKenna rotates the team to prevent injuries . If he played basically the same team every game by the end of the season we wouldn't have much of a squad left. Nunez is such a crucial player for us it's difficult to leave him out.



Gforce added 15:33 - Jan 22

A chance for Smodics to finally step up in the 10 role. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:36 - Jan 22

With Azon and Hirst, Clarke, Szmodics, Burns, McAteer and Egelli, thats 7 players to cover 4 roles for one game, witha. full recovery week after.

Nunez and Philogene haven't been so good away from home, and Akpom hardly contributing, this is no big deal.

Get them all back and fit for PNE please 3

ElderGrizzly added 15:42 - Jan 22

Egeli to play 10? 2

prebbs007 added 15:47 - Jan 22

We need additions NOW !! what happens if god forbid Clarke & one other now get an injury, we can't just put Jaden or Nacho in. Burns & McAteer are not at the level of the others and although they can come in and do a job we would 100% be weaker. MA is always saying "we will be active" and "get our business done early" yet while our rivals bring in players we have done absolutely nothing and now it is going to hurt. Boro have 4 of next 6 at home while we have 5 away games in a row coming up and we all know how hard it is to win away games in the championship. Come on MA pull your finger out, I'm sure you're trying but we need the deals done. 1

