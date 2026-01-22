Town Without Philogene, Nunez and Akpom For Sheffield United Trip
Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 15:07
Town will be without Jaden Philogene and Marcelino Nunez for Saturday’s trip to Sheffield United with Chuba Akpom also still on the sidelines and another unnamed player having picked up a knock in training this morning.
Philogene suffered a knee injury in the 3-0 victory over Blackburn and Nunez limped off in the 2-0 success against Bristol City with an ankle problem.
“Neither available for the weekend,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “Marcelino we’re still assessing. Had some scans yesterday, so we’re still waiting for the full report on his ankle injury and not available for the weekend.”
Quizzed on the timescales for their returns, McKenna added: “Nothing definite. Jaden, as I said after the game the other night, not super-serious, but no chance for this weekend.
“For the next block of games after that, we’ll have to wait and see. Marcelino definitely not this weekend, but we’re waiting for a specialist report to see beyond that.”
Philogene suffered a knee problem at Chelsea last season and Nunez joined the club from Norwich with an ankle injury but McKenna says the knocks aren’t directly related to those issues.
“Jaden’s thankfully is not, it’s a similar mechanism but it’s nowhere near as serious,” he said. “They can happen, it’s not on the same scale as that by any means.
“And Marcelino’s ankle, he got a heavy tackle on it which caused a roll, it’s not an uncommon injury. I’m pretty sure it’s on a different ankle than it was at the start of the season, so it’s not an ongoing injury or anything like that, just a challenge that’s caused a roll on his ankle.”
Regarding Akpom, who has missed the last two games with a groin problem, he said: “Not training yet, so we’ll have to see.”
Asked whether there are any other injury problems, the Northern Irishman added: “What else have we got? We had one little issue in training today that we’re going to have to make an assessment on in the next 24 hours.
“We’re generally still in a pretty good position, but always frustrating when you get a few injuries in the same area of the pitch together. Hopefully we’ll have a clear day tomorrow and the group that we have will be ready to go to Sheffield.”
McKenna says having three players from the attacking unit out hasn’t changed his January transfer thoughts.
“I don’t think so,” he reflected. “It’s just a reminder of why you need to have a deep squad. I’ve said all year that I don’t think we have an excessively deep squad by any means, we’ve just had a fantastic record with our record with our injuries.
“But you can’t afford to be much more shallow than that, so it’s probably a good reminder to get before the window shuts that we need to keep a deep squad because the games come thick and fast and our record in the first half of the season was pretty unusual.
“None of the injuries are hopefully that serious that they would make us go out and do anything different, all those boys will be back to play a big, big part in the remainder of the season.
“But probably a useful reminder to everyone of why you need a deep squad to be successful in the division and why we’re going to need one for the last four months of the season as well.”
