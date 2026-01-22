McKenna: Not Impossible We Could Add Before Window Closes

Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 15:24 Town boss Kieran McKenna has upgraded the status of any incoming transfers before the end of the January transfer window to ‘not impossible’. The Blues are yet to sign a senior player this month with Chelsea youngster Frankie Runham, who has signed on loan with an obligation to buy, the only addition up to now. Asked whether anything is likely before the Monday 2nd February deadline, McKenna said: “We’ll see. We can upgrade ‘not likely’ to ‘not impossible’ if you want a status update. We’ll see. “The club are working hard and other than that we’ll update in due course. We hope that by the end of next week the squad will be in the best position possible, whether that means exits or some players coming in that can help us, there will be no stone left unturned on that.” Photo: TWTD



1



Bazza8564 added 15:38 - Jan 22

We need to be very careful what we wish for here, the rotation is working and the squad knows the patterns and each other.

If we bring someone in, they need to be high impact or it could cause more harm than good.

Trust the process. -1

Gforce added 15:39 - Jan 22

I'm cautiously optimistic!! 0

CookAshtonJohnson added 15:43 - Jan 22

Please can we sign a striker - we cannot rely on Hirst, Azon & Akpom in the coming months - much like we couldn’t rely on Hirst & Al-Hamadi and got Moore in.



Why did Callum Wilson have to score the winner for goodness sake? LOL 0

Burley4ever added 15:54 - Jan 22

Why not use Egili as striker?

Wasn't that his position at his previous club.

I know he's young but so was Haaland. 2

CookAshtonJohnson added 15:57 - Jan 22

Burley4ever - I like that idea; especially with Burns coming back into the fold. But something tells me that we’ll want an out-and-out striker that we can take with us to the Premier League, fingers crossed.



Delap on loan would be lovely - especially after watching him struggle last night. 12 touches in 70 minutes against Champions League minnows. 1

londonben added 15:57 - Jan 22

Don’t think we need a striker to be honest. Hirst and Azon are doing fine, and Szmodics can also play up there. Agree Akpom doesn’t seem up to it, but he can come on for 20 mins here and there if we get really desperate. Cover for Matusiwa would be ideal, but don’t realistically see who we could get to cover that position who would be happy to sit on the bench most of the time. 0

Bazza8564 added 16:01 - Jan 22

Burley, I like the idea of Egelli playing either in the 9 or 10 too. He has pace and it would be much more difficult to double team him than on the wing 0

1

