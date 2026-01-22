McKenna: Not Impossible We Could Add Before Window Closes
Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 15:24
Town boss Kieran McKenna has upgraded the status of any incoming transfers before the end of the January transfer window to ‘not impossible’.
The Blues are yet to sign a senior player this month with Chelsea youngster Frankie Runham, who has signed on loan with an obligation to buy, the only addition up to now.
Asked whether anything is likely before the Monday 2nd February deadline, McKenna said: “We’ll see. We can upgrade ‘not likely’ to ‘not impossible’ if you want a status update. We’ll see.
“The club are working hard and other than that we’ll update in due course. We hope that by the end of next week the squad will be in the best position possible, whether that means exits or some players coming in that can help us, there will be no stone left unturned on that.”
