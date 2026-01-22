McKenna: Credit to Burns For Fantastic Return

Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 16:57

Town boss Kieran McKenna says winger Wes Burns has returned from his ACL injury in a fantastic way.

The Wales international suffered the serious injury at Liverpool in January and made his first-team return as a sub in the Boxing Day draw at Millwall.

He scored in the 2-0 win at Coventry a few days later, again having come off the bench, then started the FA Cup victory over Blackpool, then made his first Championship start in Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Bristol City, the club where he began his career.

“A great effort, from Wes first and foremost and right to acknowledge the staff that he’s worked with here to come back in such good condition,” McKenna said.

“He has been training with the group for a good few months now, so we have done it really gradually and I think the progression in has been good. But I still think the other night was a big step forward in terms of the intensity that he put into the game.

“We know Wes with his sprints, his challenges, his aerials is so, so important and Tuesday was him really, really going at 100 per cent and he came out of it really, really strong and he gave us all the things that we know he can give us, and it was a big, big positive.

“You still have to take it carefully, you have to go step-by-step with it and we’ll make the right judgements in terms of how it looks for the weekend and in the periods we have coming up when games are coming in quick succession.

“We’ll try and still keep in mind the fact that he has had a serious injury but he’s come back in a fantastic way. Big credit to him and a it’s big boost to the group.”

