McKenna: No Communication From Sheffield United On Ogbene

Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 17:37 Boss Kieran McKenna says Town have heard nothing from Sheffield United regarding loanee Chieo Ogbene, despite claims the Republic of Ireland international isn’t in Blades boss Chris Wilder’s plans. Ogbene, 28, moved to Bramall Lane on loan in the summer in order to play more regularly having returned to action in pre-season after his lengthy absence due to a ruptured achilles. The former Luton Town and Brentford man had made nine starts and one sub appearance when he suffered a hamstring injury while in international action, which had kept him out of the squad until this week when he was an unused sub in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton. In late December it was reported that Ogbene wasn’t in Wilder’s plans, but McKenna says that’s not something which has been mentioned to Town by the Blades. “No, it’s not been communicated at all,” he said. “He was unlucky with his injury on international duty because he went out and he was getting games like we wanted him to get and he wanted to get, that was important for him and was growing into the season and building up form and did well for Ireland. “And it was unfortunate to pick up the hamstring injury. He’s back now and hopefully we’ll get to catch up with him on Saturday, but there’s no change in the status there.” At the time of the loan move, it was stated there was no January recall clause in the deal and having played for Town and the Blades this season Ogbene couldn’t feature for anyone else this season. The wideman is unavailable on Saturday against his parent club. Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 17:45 - Jan 22

Cannot be good for the players frame of mind. Surely if he's not wanted by Sheffield United and it seems that way he should be allowed to go somewhere where he can get games but maybe not in the same division. 1

armchaircritic59 added 17:52 - Jan 22

Chieo's been incredibly unlucky, nice guy, deserves better. 1

jas0999 added 18:07 - Jan 22

Sadly had injuries, which is a real shame. Hopefully he will play some games. 1

Dubchief added 18:27 - Jan 22

He should have been playing for the blades at right back at the very least, far better than Godfrey and better than their current full back too. He has played RB at the aviva for Ireland on occasions, as has O’Shea. He is a key player for Ireland and has done well at international level since returning from injury, really odd he hasn’t gotten into their starting 11. He’s a great guy, always super positive so it’s sad to see him get messed about like this. 0

Dubchief added 18:29 - Jan 22

…maybe I just wanted an excuse to mention Godfrey here ;) but is stand by what I said he is decent as a fullback and 100% better than they have this season 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:49 - Jan 22

Dubchief, I think you should ask for permission to mention names like that in here now! An example of the truth that no club will ever have a 100% success rate with new signings. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments