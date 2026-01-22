McKenna: No Communication From Sheffield United On Ogbene
Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 17:37
Boss Kieran McKenna says Town have heard nothing from Sheffield United regarding loanee Chieo Ogbene, despite claims the Republic of Ireland international isn’t in Blades boss Chris Wilder’s plans.
Ogbene, 28, moved to Bramall Lane on loan in the summer in order to play more regularly having returned to action in pre-season after his lengthy absence due to a ruptured achilles.
The former Luton Town and Brentford man had made nine starts and one sub appearance when he suffered a hamstring injury while in international action, which had kept him out of the squad until this week when he was an unused sub in the 1-0 defeat at Southampton.
In late December it was reported that Ogbene wasn’t in Wilder’s plans, but McKenna says that’s not something which has been mentioned to Town by the Blades.
“No, it’s not been communicated at all,” he said. “He was unlucky with his injury on international duty because he went out and he was getting games like we wanted him to get and he wanted to get, that was important for him and was growing into the season and building up form and did well for Ireland.
“And it was unfortunate to pick up the hamstring injury. He’s back now and hopefully we’ll get to catch up with him on Saturday, but there’s no change in the status there.”
At the time of the loan move, it was stated there was no January recall clause in the deal and having played for Town and the Blades this season Ogbene couldn’t feature for anyone else this season.
The wideman is unavailable on Saturday against his parent club.
