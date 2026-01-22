Town Women Make Third Signing

Thursday, 22nd Jan 2026 18:53

Ipswich Town Women have made their third signing of the transfer window, striker Kit Graham, who has joined on loan from Tottenham Hotspur until the end of the season with an option to be made permanent.

The 30-year-old, who has also operated in midfield in recent seasons, spent eight years with Charlton and was in the Addicks side which won promotion to the second tier in 2017/18.

Born in Chatham in Kent, Graham signed for WSL Spurs in 2019 and has made 88 appearance for the North Londoners, scoring 11 times, including the first goal netted by a woman at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. She was also in this side which reached the Adobe Women’s FA Cup final in 2024.

“I’m really excited to be an Ipswich Town player,” Graham, who will wear the Blues’ number 16 shirt, told the club site. “The conversations I’ve had have been really good and I definitely feel like I can bring something to the group which is going to help during the second half of this season.

“The infrastructure and facilities that are available to us players are excellent and I feel like this is a great next step for me.”

Town Women’s new technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re delighted that Kit has chosen to join us.

“Her career speaks for itself and reflects our ambition to attract players who have competed at the very top of the English game.

“She will be a huge addition on the pitch with her quality and experience, and just as valuable off it, through her leadership and professionalism.

“Kit brings a winning mentality, will raise standards across the squad and be a fantastic influence on the group as we continue to push forward and build something special.”

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC