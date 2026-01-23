U21s at Villa, U18s Host Fulham

Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 10:52

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against Aston Villa at their Bodymoor Heath training ground on Saturday afternoon (KO 2pm), while the U18s host Fulham at Playford Road earlier the same day in the U18 Premier League (KO midday).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways following three successive Premier League 2 defeats - their first losses in the division - which have seen them drop to third in the table. Villa are 15th.

The U18s remain 15th and bottom of their division having won one league game all season with Fulham 11th.

Photo: TWTD