Mehmeti Passes Town Medical
Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 12:19
Town are closing in on the signing of Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti with the Albanian international having passed a medical at Portman Road.
A fee was agreed between the clubs yesterday and the 25-year-old travelled to Suffolk today to undergo his medical which he has now completed.
It’s understood an initial fee of £3 million has been agreed with Mehmeti out of contract in the summer with former club Wycombe receiving a percentage of the fee. The player will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal.
Mehmeti, who will become the club’s first signing of January, was an academy player with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town.
In September 2020, he joined Wycombe, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side.
Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions were believed to be ongoing. However, manager Gerhard Struber admitted on Tuesday evening that whether Mehmeti stays might be out of his hands, which has proved to be the case.
This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right.
Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect
