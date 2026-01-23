Mehmeti Passes Town Medical

Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 12:19 Town are closing in on the signing of Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti with the Albanian international having passed a medical at Portman Road. A fee was agreed between the clubs yesterday and the 25-year-old travelled to Suffolk today to undergo his medical which he has now completed. It’s understood an initial fee of £3 million has been agreed with Mehmeti out of contract in the summer with former club Wycombe receiving a percentage of the fee. The player will sign a three-and-a-half-year deal. Mehmeti, who will become the club’s first signing of January, was an academy player with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town. In September 2020, he joined Wycombe, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side. Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions were believed to be ongoing. However, manager Gerhard Struber admitted on Tuesday evening that whether Mehmeti stays might be out of his hands, which has proved to be the case. This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right. Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect



Super_Cooper added 12:21 - Jan 23

Cool 2

Karlosfandangal added 12:22 - Jan 23

Hope they are looking to play him as a 9 as the left is well covered 1

runningout added 12:26 - Jan 23

be great if it goes through 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:27 - Jan 23

Karlosfandangal you did read the fact he can play number 10 as well yes? Other than Nunez no one has managed to work well in that role and id take back up especially if Nunez is out for a few games. Who knows Delap was mainly played on the right for teams like Hull and McKenna stuck him through the middle so maybe 4

Ebantiass added 12:28 - Jan 23

I thought he looked livley against us the other evening and had a blistering shot on him. Lets back him up and see what he can do. 4

MickMillsTash added 12:28 - Jan 23

He comes from islington -

He is Albanian

Mehmeti !



2

BeattiesBackPocket added 12:30 - Jan 23

14 goal contributions in 28 games is a very welcome addition for the run in and injuries starting to slightly creep in. 3

AJW1971 added 12:35 - Jan 23

To be honest that’s not a lot of money for a very solid championship player. Still young, so hopefully he can continue to develop and fit in to our system, particularly as a no10 where we are short of decent cover 4

oioihardy added 12:35 - Jan 23

Good player and signing this 1

GTRKing added 12:36 - Jan 23

He can play

CM/CAM

LW/RW

LM/RM



Very good back up to get us over the line happy days 2

Bazza8564 added 12:38 - Jan 23

MickMillsTash, BRILLIANT!! 1

Karlosfandangal added 12:38 - Jan 23

Beatties



Yes I did I was hoping Szmodics would be our 10……Nunez seems excellent there….might see less of Akpom and Azon maybe 1

Youbluety added 12:38 - Jan 23

Anis Mehmeti - lets hope its not a bum deal ;-) 0

notoriousITFC added 12:39 - Jan 23

For that amount of money that's a great bit of business (even if it's looking at this from a short-term perspective).



Certainly beats £12m+ for Kasey. I'm still scratching my head as to who / how / why we paid so much for him. Not in calling with our usual policy.

1

Bazza8564 added 12:42 - Jan 23

Double Whammy this one, because he drops naturally into the 10 with Szmodics as the other option, but that releases Nunez back into strengthen the CMF area,

Shrewd! 1

GTRKing added 12:42 - Jan 23

This guy will be back up to Nunez but can play handful of positions very happy with this!



We will 100% finish top 2 go town let’s get promoted 2

Gforce added 12:44 - Jan 23

A very good player at this level and a decent signing for us.

Whether he can step up to prem standard ,if we get there,only time will tell.

But welcome aboard and best of luck! 2

billlm added 12:52 - Jan 23

Good for this weekend 0

dogma added 13:01 - Jan 23

Lets hope Mckena can fine tune him. 0

rodthergasman added 13:24 - Jan 23

TOWN HAVE DONE IT AGAIN,BRILLIANT SIGING,JUST WHAT WE NEEDED. 0

Bert added 13:31 - Jan 23

Why knock Kasey when it is others who put the price on his back. Give the lad a chance. 0

