Town Confirm Mehmeti Signing

Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 12:48 Town have confirmed the signing of Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti on a three-and-a-half-year deal. News of the Blues’ interest in the 25-year-old first emerged on Monday with the clubs agreeing what’s understood to be an initial £3 million fee with the Albanian international’s Ashton Gate contract up in the summer. Hs former club Wycombe are due a percentage of the fee. Mehmeti, who was in the Bristol City side which lost 2-0 at Portman Road on Tuesday, travelled to Suffolk to undergo a medical this morning. A fee was agreed between the clubs yesterday and the 25-year-old travelled to Suffolk today to undergo his medical which he has now completed. “I’m really excited to have signed for the club,” Mehmeti told the club site. “Everything the club is trying to achieve aligns with my own ambitions and it speaks for itself. The fans are amazing and I can't wait to play in front of them. “I’m a hungry player with a will to win and I want to score goals, assist and do anything I can to help the team. “Everyone knows the ambition is to get promoted back to the Premier League and I am here to help us achieve that.” Mehmeti, who is the club’s first signing of January, was an academy player with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town. In September 2020, he joined Wycombe, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side. Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions were believed to be ongoing. However, manager Gerhard Struber admitted on Tuesday evening that whether Mehmeti stays might be out of his hands, which has proved to be the case. This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times and picked up six assists, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right. Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



mathiemagic added 12:50 - Jan 23

No wonder he didnt put much effort the other day !! 3

mathiemagic added 12:51 - Jan 23

Could be a good signing if he likes playing up top on his Jack Jones. -2

JimJamITFC added 12:51 - Jan 23

Perfect coverage for Philogene, what a signing! ✍️ -1

Bazza8564 added 12:53 - Jan 23

Welcome young man, gives us lots of options 3

Uhlenbeek added 12:53 - Jan 23

Not sure about this one "usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker". I think we have a couple of decent players already in that spot...



Still, im sure there is method to the madness, hopefully another cog in the promotion machine. 2

DifferentGravy added 12:55 - Jan 23

I don't doubt he will do a job at this level, get a few goals and assists. But hes more of an attacking midfielder which we already have. Says more to me about the chances of of us bringing in an out and out goalscorer.....slim to none.



Welcome and best of luck. 1

timkatieadamitfc added 12:55 - Jan 23

And where does that leave our top scorer @jimjam? 2

Edmundo added 12:56 - Jan 23

Straight in at 10 and a goal at Bramall Lane, please (don't think I'm asking too much!) 0

Cloddyseedbed added 13:01 - Jan 23

Thought we've got an overload in that position. Was not impressed by him a few days earlier against us. 1

Paulc added 13:01 - Jan 23

This is a good bit of business. Goals and assists at this level this season for £3m is a bargain at 25yrs old.

seems like he could be versatile as to where he plays at the top end of the pitch. 2

notoriousITFC added 13:01 - Jan 23

Sampled the sacred turf on Tuesday and liked how it felt. 2

Jugsy added 13:02 - Jan 23

Always been a fan under Mehmeti and under McKenna he'll find extra gears that he didn't know he had, so that's exciting. Does this mean Jaden's injury is longer than discussed? Could also mean that someone like Sammie is on the way out, which has been rumoured a lot.



Also, this is a good transfer fee, feels about right given his quality and contract situation. 1

rkl added 13:06 - Jan 23

£3m for Mehmeti sounds like a helluva lot better deal than £12m + add ons for McAteer.



Give him a warm welcome please 2

bluesissy added 13:08 - Jan 23

Not impressed...sorry -4

stinkiusminkius added 13:10 - Jan 23

Hmmm, must admit I’m a little underwhelmed.

He wasn’t great the other night, plus seems his best and favoured position is the left where we are our strongest. Also, would he handle the prem (if/when) we get there - we’ve often taken the better Champ players but they aren’t good enough at the next level.



On the plus side, from reading BC comments, it seems a decent price, and he is at a good age to still improve. 1

StowTractor added 13:10 - Jan 23

What do you mean he travelled to Suffolk this morning. Doubt he even went back on the Bristol City team coach seeing as he was firmly logged in Furlongs pocket all night.



Welcome to the club young man, perfect cover for Jaden & Nunez injuries. 0

nannageddon added 13:13 - Jan 23

welcome, but hope this doesn't mean we are selling Jadon or Clarke 0

PhilsAngels added 13:16 - Jan 23

Who had 23rd in the sweepstake? 0

RetroBlue added 13:16 - Jan 23

Oh dear, oh dear, really?? 1

pablo123 added 13:17 - Jan 23

I like this signing 100% , but we do need a striker asap !! Azon works hard and actually wins a lot of headers for his size , but he needs competition because hirst offers nothing at all imho -1

Mariner1974 added 13:23 - Jan 23

Happy with that! Quiet game the other night, but remember he was mint against us the last time he was at Portman Road before we went up to the Prem. Always remember that game, because my car konked out on the way home that night!



Tidy feet and an eye for goal. Great pick up that! -1

Bert added 13:28 - Jan 23

A shrewd bit of business and just the sort of player to be moulded by KMcK. The BBC describe him as a winger, others to the left of a striker and one source a No 9. If he is really that versatile I’m happy ! The added benefit is that he isn’t going to unsettle the squad who understand that competition is necessary in football. Thought he looked useful on Tuesday but didn’t have much ball time. BRistol City will not be happy. -2

rkl added 13:28 - Jan 23

Bristol City fans seem happy with the transfer fee, considering he is out of contract this summer.

But it is a huge loss. They speak highly of him, so fingers crossed 0

Stato added 13:32 - Jan 23

So much for Ashton saying we will onky bring in what's better than we already have. We have a packed bench and now we have another benchwarmer to keep happy. If Jaden out for a few months then this guy can back up Jack but otherwise our already unbalanced squad just got more unbalanced. 1

Robert_Garrett added 13:36 - Jan 23

Sure that statistics from Brighton will have uncovered his potential and drawn up an improvement plan. Every player we sign gets better under Kieran. Lets hold judgement until the summer? 0

