Town Confirm Mehmeti Signing
Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 12:48
Town have confirmed the signing of Bristol City forward Anis Mehmeti on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
News of the Blues’ interest in the 25-year-old first emerged on Monday with the clubs agreeing what’s understood to be an initial £3 million fee with the Albanian international’s Ashton Gate contract up in the summer. Hs former club Wycombe are due a percentage of the fee.
Mehmeti, who was in the Bristol City side which lost 2-0 at Portman Road on Tuesday, travelled to Suffolk to undergo a medical this morning.
A fee was agreed between the clubs yesterday and the 25-year-old travelled to Suffolk today to undergo his medical which he has now completed.
“I’m really excited to have signed for the club,” Mehmeti told the club site. “Everything the club is trying to achieve aligns with my own ambitions and it speaks for itself. The fans are amazing and I can't wait to play in front of them.
“I’m a hungry player with a will to win and I want to score goals, assist and do anything I can to help the team.
“Everyone knows the ambition is to get promoted back to the Premier League and I am here to help us achieve that.”
Mehmeti, who is the club’s first signing of January, was an academy player with Fulham, Tottenham - during Blues boss Kieran McKenna’s time with Spurs - and Norwich before dropping into non-league with Woodford Town.
In September 2020, he joined Wycombe, his spell with the Chairboys leading to Bristol City signing him in January 2023 for what was understood to be a record fee for the Buckinghamshire side.
Islington-born Mehmeti, who has won three senior caps with Albania, was offered a new deal by the Robins in October and discussions were believed to be ongoing. However, manager Gerhard Struber admitted on Tuesday evening that whether Mehmeti stays might be out of his hands, which has proved to be the case.
This season, Mehmeti has netted nine times and picked up six assists, usually operating on the left of the three behind the striker, although also able to play in the middle - where Town have found themselves short of both options and goals this season - and on the right.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
