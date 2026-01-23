Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Struber: A Shame to Lose One of Our Most Interesting Players
Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 18:08

Bristol City head coach Gerhard Struber admits he’s disappointed to have lost one of his “most interesting players”, forward Anis Mehmeti having joined Town for an initial £3 million deal this morning, signing a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Struber opened his press conference by confirming that the 25-year-old was on his way out of Ashton Gate after three years.

“I want to speak openly,” he told BristolLive. “I can tell you that Anis is not involved in the pre-match for tomorrow.

“Anis is on the way to make his medical today. He has a big offer on the table from a different club and this looks like maybe Anis will move in a different way. That’s part of the game, we have to deal with that and that's the situation.

“We know that Anis was one of the most interesting players for the final moments and he developed really, really quickly in the last few months in a very interesting direction.

“That he has, in the end, big offers, with his performance the last five, six months, this is not a surprise for me.

“From one side, it’s really good to see how our football is working and interesting for other clubs - how players develop.

“On the other side, it’s, of course, a shame that we lose one of our most interesting players for the final moments.

“That’s football, we have to deal with that. We have a strong group of players here, we have to bring maybe the one or other player in a good position right now, and then we move on.

“It's not the moment to cry or to moan about something, it’s more the moment that we push together in a typical Bristol City way. Where we are and we have to go and not waste too much time on what we cannot change.

“It’s not in my influence, we have to do all the things that help us in the end to win tomorrow and in the next games.

“In this direction, the boys deserve a coach in front of them that has energy and a belief. I have a big belief in this group that we can surprise, and in this direction, I will do everything.”

The Austrian says he’ll need to bring someone into his squad: “In more directions, I think we need a replacement for Anis right now, this is for everyone clear. We have to do the best to realise that in the next few days.”

On the likelihood of that happening, he admitted: “This is not in my hands. When it is in my hands, it would happen 100 per cent. And I hope, I trust and I believe that our recruitment, our management helps the team [so] that we can believe in our big goal to jump in the play-offs.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Edmundo added 18:38 - Jan 23
If I was a Brizzle fan, I'd worry that the fee indicates a lack of ambition by the club, or even that maybe they've overstretched finances and needed to sell quickly. IMO 3 million is a steal.
0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:45 - Jan 23
Better than nothing in 3 months though, think their hand was forced
0

armchaircritic59 added 18:46 - Jan 23
Edmundo, £3M is small change by todays standards indeed. Fortunately for them, Bristol City seem to have a very sensible and decent manager, certainly judging by his after match interviews, who had no part to play in the move, no doubt his hands were tied. I've probably just given him the kiss of death now, the way too many club owners operate.
1

ringwoodblue added 19:16 - Jan 23
“interesting” is a strange word to use to describe one of your best players.

I think this transfer shows that Brizzle don’t really think they will secure promotion this season.
0

jas0999 added 19:20 - Jan 23
He wasn’t going to sign a new contract and leave for nothing in the summer. So £3M is great for them and frankly nothing for us, fo a very good player at the right age. This is a classic, great for everyone deal.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026