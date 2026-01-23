Cairney Signs New Fulham Deal
Friday, 23rd Jan 2026 19:05
Blues target Tom Cairney has signed a new contract with Fulham, which runs to the summer of 2027.
Town made an enquiry to the Cottagers earlier in the window but the 35-year-old always seemed likely to stay with the Premier League side, where he is captain and has been playing since 2015.
“This is my club. This is where I want to be,” the former Scotland international told FFCtv. “As long as I keep playing, affecting games and helping the club on and off the pitch, then I’ll stay as long as possible.
“I said last year that I wanted to stay for a long time and this year’s no different. I’ve loved being here, I’ve loved playing here.
“It’s a special thing, my longevity here and the things we’ve done together, and are still doing together.”
