Five Changes For Town at Sheffield United

Saturday, 24th Jan 2026 14:14 Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s game at Sheffield United with new signing Anis Mehmeti on the bench. Jacob Greaves comes in at left-back and Jack Taylor returns in midfield, while Sindre Walle Egeli is on the right, Sammie Szmodics the number 10 and George Hirst the number nine. Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns and Ivan Azon drop to the bench. Marcelino Nunez misses out due to the ankle injury he suffered during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City, while Jaden Philogene (knee) and Chuba Akpom (groin) remain absent. Mehmeti is among the subs having signed from the Robins yesterday with Elkan Baggott on the bench for the first time in the Championship this season. Ashley Young is not included and appears to be the player Kieran McKenna was referring to when he mentioned an injury suffered in training this week. Sheffield United make six changes with Femi Seriki, Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Andre Brooks, Tom Davies and recent Town target Patrick Bamford, who skippers, coming into the team with Ki-Jana Hoever, Harrison Burrows, Oliver Arblaster, Tahith Chong, Tom Cannon and Tyrese Campbell all dropping to the bench. On-loan Town wideman Chieo Ogbene is unavailable against his parent side. Sheffield United: Cooper, McCallum, Hamer, O’Hare, Brooks, Mee, T Davies, McGuinness, Seriki, Peck, Bamford. Subs: A Davies, Arblaster, Cannon, Hoever, Burrows, Campbell, Chong, Matos, Sasnauskas. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Baggott, Davis, Johnson, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Azon. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire). Photo: Matchday Images



IBelieve added 14:24 - Jan 24

Ok with that for starters. 0

Gforce added 14:32 - Jan 24

Azon just had his best game in a Town shirt and still finds himself back on the bench.....crazy. 6

Linkboy13 added 14:32 - Jan 24

We've always looked solid when Greaves has played at left back. The downside Davis probably gives us fifty percent of our creativity and could easily play in midfield such is his technical ability. Azon very unlucky to be on the bench but what do we know we don't work with the players all week. 0

Edmundo added 14:33 - Jan 24

Szmodics to score again today. 0

armchaircritic59 added 14:35 - Jan 24

Didn't see JG for LD coming, happy with that. Would have started KM instead of SWE, other than that, all as I expected. Time to start getting our away form up to the level of the home form now guys. 0

Scuzzer added 14:42 - Jan 24

I wonder if Leif had a knock during the week. 0

TimmyH added 14:43 - Jan 24

hhmmm...back to a lot of changes, I get the enforced ones, thought Azon did well on Tuesday only to be dropped to an out of form Hirst, but Greaves at LB is okay as better defensively than Davis and can get forward. 2

Saxonblue74 added 14:53 - Jan 24

Our league position, our current form, and still people are questioning lineup?? 1

TimmyH added 14:59 - Jan 24

Saxon - of recent matches since around Xmas we've fielded a fairly consistent line up, I get the enforced one's but our somewhat inconsistent runs have come when there were changes from match to match. 1

armchaircritic59 added 14:59 - Jan 24

Saxonblue, humble pie eating if it proves KM's got it right again around 5pm! I'm pretty much happy with it. KM prefers SWE wide right today, let's hope the lad comes back to his form of a while back. 0

Denny32 added 15:00 - Jan 24

We will see how much we miss nunez and Billy Jean 0

jas0999 added 15:05 - Jan 24

With Boro winning, it’s a game we now need to win and should do with that team. Sheffield also have injuries, so we can’t hide behind that. 0

