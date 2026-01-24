Five Changes For Town at Sheffield United
Saturday, 24th Jan 2026 14:14
Town have made five changes for this afternoon’s game at Sheffield United with new signing Anis Mehmeti on the bench.
Jacob Greaves comes in at left-back and Jack Taylor returns in midfield, while Sindre Walle Egeli is on the right, Sammie Szmodics the number 10 and George Hirst the number nine. Leif Davis, Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns and Ivan Azon drop to the bench.
Marcelino Nunez misses out due to the ankle injury he suffered during Tuesday’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City, while Jaden Philogene (knee) and Chuba Akpom (groin) remain absent.
Mehmeti is among the subs having signed from the Robins yesterday with Elkan Baggott on the bench for the first time in the Championship this season.
Ashley Young is not included and appears to be the player Kieran McKenna was referring to when he mentioned an injury suffered in training this week.
Sheffield United make six changes with Femi Seriki, Sam McCallum, Gustavo Hamer, Andre Brooks, Tom Davies and recent Town target Patrick Bamford, who skippers, coming into the team with Ki-Jana Hoever, Harrison Burrows, Oliver Arblaster, Tahith Chong, Tom Cannon and Tyrese Campbell all dropping to the bench.
On-loan Town wideman Chieo Ogbene is unavailable against his parent side.
Sheffield United: Cooper, McCallum, Hamer, O’Hare, Brooks, Mee, T Davies, McGuinness, Seriki, Peck, Bamford. Subs: A Davies, Arblaster, Cannon, Hoever, Burrows, Campbell, Chong, Matos, Sasnauskas.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Greaves, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, J Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Palmer, Baggott, Davis, Johnson, Cajuste, Burns, McAteer, Mehmeti, Azon. Referee: Tom Nield (West Yorkshire).
