O'Shea: It Was the Game They Wanted

Saturday, 24th Jan 2026 18:46 by Kallum Brisset Town captain Dara O’Shea admitted the Blues were dragged into an unwanted physical battle during their 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. First-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Andre Brooks put Town firmly on the back foot during an opening period filled with tension and scuffles, during which Blades boss Chris Wilder was booked. The Blues’ defeat ended their perfect start to the calendar year and leaves them five points adrift of the automatic promotion places following Middlesbrough’s convincing home victory over Preston North End. O’Shea accepted that Town were far from their best and did not deal with the type of game that was far more suited to the home side. “Every game is difficult and they have their challenges,” he said. “We expected it to be a physical game. When it is physical, it is a bit harder than when it’s not. “Balls in the air are crashing in and it’s the game you get when you come here. I enjoy them games a lot myself, and as a team I think we need to do a small bit better against teams like that. “Teams that try and come and bully us, just know that, understand it and be a bit more cuter at times with things.” Christian Walton and Darnell Furlong were both also shown a yellow card during the first half from referee Tom Nield, who was the busiest man on the pitch as both sets of players and coaching staff did battle. Asked about getting dragged into the scrap, O’Shea said: “It’s hard not to at times, there’s a lot of emotions in the game. We’re men, we’re competitive, we want to win and do well. “That is the game they wanted. We had a little word at half-time and it was important not to get caught up in that. “There was too much of that in the first half and I didn’t enjoy that personally, because you come to a place like this and the fans are only looking out for that and that’s when they get louder. A bit of that to learn from. “We can do that with how we conduct ourselves on the ball and off the ball. We don’t necessarily have to do it by going up starting fights and getting in people’s faces. “We can say a lot by how hard we work, how we are around each other and picking each other off the floor at the right times. Today is one game in a long season. “I don’t think we played bad today, they played good and did what they needed to do. They had a game plan, they stuck to it and they got some joy from it. It’s definitely not something for us to worry about.” Town were not without their chances and should have taken the lead in the opening stages when Jack Clarke poked over the bar at the back post, and Sindre Walle Egeli failed to make the most of catching Ben Mee loose in possession. The Blades were allowed far too many shots at Walton’s goal, though, with the goalkeeper making two saves in the build-up to the second goal that eventually deflected in off Azor Matusiwa. “A tough one to take, but it’s a game of football,” O’Shea said. “We understand that we’re going to have games like this in the league. “It’s not always going to go your way when you come to a tough ground against good opposition. They had a bad start to the season but they really are in form and they’re a team that’s on the up. “We’ve got to take it, it’s not the end of the world, it’s a game of football and we bounce back next week at home. “One hundred per cent, we had chances. I felt like we just didn’t silence the crowd early enough and we gave them too much to cheer for. Little chances and just not being as dialled in as we normally are. “We spoke in the changing room after and it’s easy to be a good team when things are going well. When things aren’t going well, that’s when we need to buckle up, take a bit of ownership about ourselves, the people around you and kick on. “It’s a tough one to take but we know what we did wrong today, we weren’t at our best and we’ve got to accept that.” On the goals they conceded, O’Shea added: “I think each goal is a bit like that, to be honest. We haven’t really been carved open, it’s just been scrappy. The whole game you saw how direct they were. “It’s tough, but as a team we’ve been around enough and we’ve got enough character in the group to prevent them goals. It’s a step in the road, we’ve got many more games to play. Hopefully we can use this as a lesson and kick on.” Having won five matches on the spin in all competitions, defeat in South Yorkshire was Town’s first since the loss at Leicester City by the same scoreline more than a month ago. O’Shea says the Blues’ season is not always going to be smooth sailing, and that a minor blip at Bramall Lane should not undo all the hard work that has been done since the turn of the year. The 26-year-old said: “We’ve been in great form and the confidence has been there in the group so we can’t let this affect us in that way. “Sometimes you maybe need something like that to happen when things are going well. We’ll go back into the training ground next week, work hard, try and put things right and kick on. “There’s still massive confidence in the group, we don’t want to suck that out and we don’t want to let other people suck that out of us either. We know we’re doing well and we’ve just got to keep doing more of that. “There’s always going to be moments like this in the season, it’s just understanding that it is a moment. It’s not the season, it doesn’t define who we are, what we’ve done so far and what’s left in the season. “There’s always lessons to be learned and sometimes you do need a lesson that hurts a bit more than winning the game. Hopefully we can make it a lesson and learn from it.” Photo: TWTD



IP9 added 18:54 - Jan 24

O'Shea simply not good enough, again. So weak for the third goal. As far as I remember, he's never been involved in turning around into a victory after we've conceded the first goal. The last time we achieved that as a football club was Bristol City at home in March 2024. That's 35 games, with 9 draws and 26 losses. Simply not good enough. 1

ITFCSG added 18:55 - Jan 24

"I don’t think we played bad today" seriously Dara, we made 10 man SUFC look like a top 6 PL team. They had more of the ball and attacked us to the last minute. PNE will watch today's match, play 5 men at the back with two banks of defense, rough us up a bit and practice some dark arts. If that's the case, do you think we will win next weekend? 0

cressi added 19:05 - Jan 24

O'Shea a poor excuse we just can't fight our way back and find a way to win when going behind last win after going behind Southampton 3 -2 a shocking statistic. 2

armchaircritic59 added 19:15 - Jan 24

IP9, that's quite some statistic isn't it? Even allowing for some of those being in the more rarified atmosphere of the PL. Seems we still have a hangover from the physical battering in the PL, and have problems with sides that want to make it a physical battle, too. 2

IP9 added 19:17 - Jan 24

@cressi we wen't 1-0 ahead in that game with a Davis screamer (remember those?!) 0

renoble added 19:18 - Jan 24

What he said was right. What we saw was not. 0

Booga484 added 19:43 - Jan 24

I don't rate O'Shea. I never have done. I don't think he's good enough to start, let alone captain the team. The captain should be barking orders and support to his team mates.. The only time O'Shea speaks is when he's whispering to the keeper that HE needs to take all the goal kicks, for some reason..

However he's right here. Sheffield Utd have always been a dirty scrappy team and they dictated how today's game played out. We always get bullied by the more physical teams, it's been that way for as long as I can remember. Because we've always been such a small, lightweight team. It's a shame we didn't make more effort to land McBurnie when he was being shopped around. As much as some fans hated the idea of him coming to us, in hindsight we'd probably be top now if he had. That being said, we don't get enough crosses into the box to feed ANY number 9, so I feel some of the Hirst criticisms I've heard are a bit harsh 1

jas0999 added 19:48 - Jan 24

Oh, they wanted it? Why didn’t you? What’s the manager doing? Honestly, this interview makes me angry. Wouldn’t have happened under Morsy captaincy. Never! They wanted it. Wow. 0

armchaircritic59 added 20:05 - Jan 24

Booga, interesting comments re McBurnie. I was one who wasn't keen when the link broke for the precise reason you mentioned. I watched him play several times for Las Palmas last season. He was like a fish out of water, they never played to his strengths, you could count the number of crosses into the box on one hand in some games. Hull have obviously decided he's their main man and are playing accordingly. Would it have worked out for him here? Guess we'll never know. 0

