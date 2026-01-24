Town Monitoring Neil Situation

Saturday, 24th Jan 2026 19:25 Town are monitoring Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil’s situation, TWTD understands. The 24-year-old looks set to leave his hometown club during this window having made only three sub appearances in the Premier League this season following the Black Cats’ promotion. Neil, who was left out of the Wearsiders’ squad for today’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, who are among a number of clubs eyeing the South Shields-born schemer. Meanwhile, the Daily Record reported this morning that Rangers and Town are among the leading contenders and TWTD understands the Blues are monitoring the situation with Neil one on the list as they look to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer window closes on February 2nd. Sheffield United had been linked but are no longer believed to be in the running. Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals. Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



armchaircritic59 added 19:39 - Jan 24

Interesting, I'd be even more interested if it was a proven finisher, which I assume and most certainly hope, is being worked on behind closed doors, as that is a much greater need. Unless KM's coming up with a cunning plan to confuse the Championship with a team made out of no 10's and midfielders. -1

Nottsblue66 added 19:39 - Jan 24

What the hell is wrong with McKenna. We don't need anymore midfielders FFS we need strikers. Don't know why McKenna puts so much faith in the 3 donkeys strikers we have now -6

ITFCSG added 19:50 - Jan 24

Underwhelming. Get Louza in, splash the cash if we need. And a proper striker ffs one that can hold up the ball. Our team Kipre and Azor aside is too lightweight and powder puff even for sides like Sheff Utd, and you still want to talk promotion? 1

jas0999 added 19:52 - Jan 24

Need better than a player who can’t get a kick for Sunderland. Time for KM and MA to buck up …. We need a striker NOW. Our away form is dreadful. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:56 - Jan 24

Nottsblue, I wouldn't be that harsh, or call anyone names, but it's as obvious as the sun rising in the east that we need a proven finisher. IA is a work in progress, Chuba Akpom, honestly I don't have a clue, GH is woefully out of form. Still 9 days to go of the window and mercifully we don't play away from home in that time. We wait and see. 0

Geordietown68 added 20:03 - Jan 24

Id heard we were in for him up here from a few mackams i know 0

Nottsblue66 added 20:04 - Jan 24

Armchaircritic59

I am not wrong they are donkeys how many goals have the 3 scored altogether this season not even in double figures

0

armchaircritic59 added 20:15 - Jan 24

Nottsblue66, they have precisely 10 goals between them in the league, which as we know is 1 less than Jack Clarke himself, and 1 more than Jaden Philogene himself. If we had a proper finisher at the start of the season, the Championship wouldn't have seen us for dust. Too late for that now, but still time to make partial amends at least. 0

oioihardy added 20:19 - Jan 24

Hes a decent player

.......

But we all know we need a 9 ..... why has this club failed to sign a semi decent one since we knew delap was leaving... shambles if you ask me 0

