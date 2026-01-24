Town Monitoring Neil Situation
Saturday, 24th Jan 2026 19:25
Town are monitoring Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil’s situation, TWTD understands.
The 24-year-old looks set to leave his hometown club during this window having made only three sub appearances in the Premier League this season following the Black Cats’ promotion.
Neil, who was left out of the Wearsiders’ squad for today’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham, who are among a number of clubs eyeing the South Shields-born schemer.
Meanwhile, the Daily Record reported this morning that Rangers and Town are among the leading contenders and TWTD understands the Blues are monitoring the situation with Neil one on the list as they look to strengthen their midfield options before the transfer window closes on February 2nd. Sheffield United had been linked but are no longer believed to be in the running.
Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
|
