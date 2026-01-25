U21s Beaten in Nine-Goal Thriller at Villa

Sunday, 25th Jan 2026 09:55

Town’s U21s were beaten 5-4 by Aston Villa in a remarkable game at their Bodymoor Heath training ground on Saturday afternoon, their fourth successive Premier League 2 defeat.

The Blues took the lead on 26 from a Josh Pitts penalty after Tommy Taylor, who recently returned from his loan spell at Cheltenham, had been fouled in the box.

But two minutes later, the home side levelled through Bradley Burrowes, then on 32 they went in front via Kaden Young, then went 3-1 in front four minutes into the second half.

Goals from Leon Ayinde and Luca Fletcher (pictured) on 52 and 54 saw Town quickly get back on terms, but Young completed his hat-trick on 63 to take Villa into a 4-3 lead.

Burrowes added his second of the game in the final scheduled minute to make it 5-3 before Taylor pulled another one back for the Blues six minutes into injury time.

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side remain third of the 29 teams in Premier League 2 but having played more games than the sides around them.

Town: Bentley, Elliott (Babb 83), Boniface, Mthunzi, Shabazz-Edwards, Turner, L Fletcher (Oudnie-Morgan 76), Carr (c), Pitts (Adebayo 83), T Taylor, Ayinde (Lewis 71). Unused: W Fletcher.

Photo: Matchday Images