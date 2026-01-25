Town Women Host Bristol City

Ipswich Town Women host Bristol City at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this afternoon (KO 2pm, live on YouTube).

The Blues have added three signings this week, striker Kit Graham on loan from Spurs, winger Lucy Ashworth-Clifford, previously with Lazio, and Colette Cavanagh, who had been with Deportivo de La Coruña, as they go into 2026 aiming to climb off the bottom of the WSL2 table under interim-manager David Wright.

Last week, Town exited the Adobe Women’s FA Cup at the fourth round stage following a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe in Wright’s first game in charge.

Despite losing, the former right-back was pleased with what he saw from his new players.

“Obviously disappointed with the result, like you would be,” he told TownTV. “But there was a short time going into that game and during the game I’ve seen some green shoots of the things that I would like the girls to do and they’re definitely trying to do it, and that’s all I can ask.

“They’re working really hard and trying to execute the things that we want to do moving forward.”

Claiming what would be only their second league win of the season won’t be an easy task against the Robins, who currently sit third and and beat Town 7-0 at Ashton Gate in November, but Wright says he’s looking forward to his first WSL2 match.

“Really excited, like the the girls,” he said. “Bristol City are a really good team. Really well coached, you can see that when you watch them, so it’s going to be a tough game.

“But we’ll be prepped and we’ll be ready and then we’ll see. Hopefully, the result then takes care of itself.”

Asked what he’s looking for from the team he added: “Just to continue what we’re doing. We’ve got an identity of how we want to play. It’ll be just watching that, seeing that develop and trying to execute the plan on the day.”

Photo: Matchday Images