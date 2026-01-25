U18s Beat Fulham

Sunday, 25th Jan 2026 10:26

Town’s U18s beat Fulham 3-0 at Playford Road yesterday to claim only their second U18 Premier League victory of the season.

Will Unadike netted on 76 and 83, before Indiana Pedder sealed the three points two minutes from time.

The win moves the Blues level on points with second-bottom Norwich City in U18 Premier League South.

U18s: Wreford, Brouwers, Longwe, Wilkinson, Ologho (Duggins 46), Wood, Sains, Unadike, Compton (Pedder 81), Adetiba, Eldred (Chukwu-Nsofor 45). Unused: Twyman, Olawole.

Photo: Matchday Images