Le Bris: Neil Could Move in Next Few Days

Sunday, 25th Jan 2026 10:41

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris says Town target Dan Neil could leave the Stadium of Light in the next few days.

Neil will be out of contract with his hometown club in the summer and has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League.

A number of clubs have shown interest, among them Rangers, Sheffield United and West Ham, but with the Blues understood to be the current frontrunners having made an approach over the weekend.

Quizzed on the 24-year-old’s future, Neil having been left out of his squad for the 3-1 defeat away to the Hammers yesterday, Le Bris said: “We don’t know yet, there’s nothing official. Something might happen in the next few days, we’ll see.”

Town are on the lookout for another midfielder during this window and made an approach to Fulham for skipper Tom Cairney, who subsequently signed a new deal with the Cottagers.

Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect