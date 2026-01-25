Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Le Bris: Neil Could Move in Next Few Days
Sunday, 25th Jan 2026 10:41

Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris says Town target Dan Neil could leave the Stadium of Light in the next few days.

Neil will be out of contract with his hometown club in the summer and has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League.

A number of clubs have shown interest, among them Rangers, Sheffield United and West Ham, but with the Blues understood to be the current frontrunners having made an approach over the weekend.

Quizzed on the 24-year-old’s future, Neil having been left out of his squad for the 3-1 defeat away to the Hammers yesterday, Le Bris said: “We don’t know yet, there’s nothing official. Something might happen in the next few days, we’ll see.”

Town are on the lookout for another midfielder during this window and made an approach to Fulham for skipper Tom Cairney, who subsequently signed a new deal with the Cottagers.

Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals.

davidsuperg added 10:44 - Jan 25
Yes pretty please McKenna and co
1

Gforce added 10:55 - Jan 25
Certainly has plenty of experience for a 24 year old,but he's another one who's decent at championship level, but not quite good enough in the premier league.
But I suppose we've got to get there first.
2

jazzback added 11:04 - Jan 25
Shouldn't cost much, and very experienced at this level. Could be just what we need for second half of season. Would need some time to get fully match fit as not playing much this year
1

Bazza8564 added 11:12 - Jan 25
People shouldnt be put off by the fact that he hasnt been playing much at Sunderland this season, not many would get picked ahead of Granit Xhaka after all!
Sounds to me like a must, get him here and start developing him with KM
1


