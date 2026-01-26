Town Neil Deal Progressing

Monday, 26th Jan 2026 13:00 TWTD understands Town’s move to sign Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is progressing and should be confirmed within the next 48 hours. The 24-year-old, who is believed to be at the club for a medical and to complete the formalities regarding his switch, looks set to become the club’s second addition of the January window following the signing of Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City on Friday. News of the Blues’ interest in Neil emerged on Saturday, Town subsequently firming up their approach and seeing off opposition from Rangers and West Ham United with Sheffield United also believed to have been keen. Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris revealed after their 3-1 defeat to the Hammers that Neil, who is out of contract in the summer, was expected to depart early this week and we understand it was a move to Town that the Frenchman was referring to. Neil, who is understood to be joining Town on loan, has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League. Town have been on the lookout for another midfielder during this window and made an approach to Fulham for skipper Tom Cairney, who subsequently signed a new deal with the Cottagers. Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals. Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



itfcserbia added 13:02 - Jan 26

Yes, great age, good player, good experience, a real alrounder and a leadership experience as well. Some more presense in the middle will help us a lot. 5

OldFart71 added 13:05 - Jan 26

With this Neil deal do we get two more included ? 2

JimmyP45 added 13:11 - Jan 26

Would be a great signing for us helping to bolster the midfield options.



BBC hinting that Wrexham are likely to offer £15m for Adam Armstrong. Surely we should be in for him as well. 0

Bazza8564 added 13:19 - Jan 26

One deal done, one deal at medical stage and who knows what else we are progressing quietly.



The impatient mod should eat their words, but they won't.



Window closes Monday next, still plenty of time for more yet 2

ITFCkyle1878 added 13:21 - Jan 26

Really like this signing. Will be fairly cheap and brings a wealth of experience and leadership skills even though still relatively young. Time to get that striker through the door and will be a good end to the window! 0

cressi added 13:34 - Jan 26

Would or will be a good signing one dodgy site says west ham have offered 6 million. 0

billlm added 13:36 - Jan 26

Bazza I'm in neither camp but mehmeti and Neil if we get him we could have got early January so we've wasted game time,

Neither of these two deals we're relying on African nations finishing or other signings to replace, we waste time, -6

Essexnblue added 13:41 - Jan 26

billm, ridiculous comment, how do you know about the players and clubs availability.

Sunderland had about 7 away at the Afcon, that's why Neil was not put up for grabs. 1

Orraman added 13:42 - Jan 26

Sounds like Neil could be an excellent acquisition. Good age and experienced as a leader having captained Sunderland to promotion last season. Would be keen for another chance to experience Premier League having missed out when Mackems signed Granit Xhaka.

Our midfield certainly needs strengthening especially as Matisuwa will pick up 10th yellow soon. Mehmeti seems potential No10 which would allow Nunez to revert to attacking midfield so a midfield group of Matisuwa, Nunez, Cajuste and Taylor should see us well prepared for that final promotion push. 0

blues1 added 13:42 - Jan 26

bullm. And what makes you think we could have got them early in January? Do you not realise how this window works? Clubs often won't allow players to leave early in thd window. Mehmeti for instance, said in his interview thst that deal had been going on for a while before getting done. So no, we havent wasted time. Just done what we can 0

billlm added 13:45 - Jan 26

Ok guys always the last minute, other clubs don't,

Maybe they should shorten the window to two weeks end of jan and September, or even better go back decades no transfer window, just opinions,oh and it may be bull to you but it's bill to me 0

BouncebackIpswich added 13:50 - Jan 26

Don't know much about him but he looks serviceable on YouTube highlights. Quite terrier like with good ball control and passing range. A bit of mongrel about him, more Taylor like than Cajuste or Nunez I'd say. Not sure he'll be an instant starter though but more than good enough to bolster the options in CM. 0

