Town Neil Deal Progressing
Monday, 26th Jan 2026 13:00
TWTD understands Town’s move to sign Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is progressing and should be confirmed within the next 48 hours.
The 24-year-old, who is believed to be at the club for a medical and to complete the formalities regarding his switch, looks set to become the club’s second addition of the January window following the signing of Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City on Friday.
News of the Blues’ interest in Neil emerged on Saturday, Town subsequently firming up their approach and seeing off opposition from Rangers and West Ham United with Sheffield United also believed to have been keen.
Black Cats head coach Regis Le Bris revealed after their 3-1 defeat to the Hammers that Neil, who is out of contract in the summer, was expected to depart early this week and we understand it was a move to Town that the Frenchman was referring to.
Neil, who is understood to be joining Town on loan, has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League.
Town have been on the lookout for another midfielder during this window and made an approach to Fulham for skipper Tom Cairney, who subsequently signed a new deal with the Cottagers.
Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers by The_Flashing_Smile
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.26 - Two One And Tickled Pink by The_Flashing_Smile
Poems, like matches, come thick and fast this time of year! I felt the amazing pink sky that appeared just before the start of the second half was quite poetic, more so than the game itself, so I focused on that. The result, and other results, left us sitting in the pink in second.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]