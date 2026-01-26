Onuchukwu Joins Billericay on Loan

Monday, 26th Jan 2026 13:30

U21s midfielder Abube Onuchukwu has joined Isthmian Premier Division Billericay Town on loan.

The 20-year-old, who will be with the Essex side for an initial month, previously spent the last month with Chelmsford City but made only one appearance for the National League South side.

Onuchukwu, who was an unused sub as Billericay won 1-0 at Chatham on Saturday, joined Town in the summer of 2024 after a trial having left Aston Villa’s youth set-up.

Earlier in the season, Blues forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan enjoyed a successful loan spell with Billericay.





Photo: TWTD