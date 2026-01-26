New Date For Hull City's Visit

Monday, 26th Jan 2026 14:05

Town’s home game against Hull City has been rescheduled for Tuesday 3rd March (KO 7.45pm).

The match was originally set for Saturday 14th February, the weekend the Blues will instead be in FA Cup action at Wrexham on the Friday evening.

Town will have three games in the week of the new date with Saturday visits from Swansea City and Leicester City sandwiching the Tigers clash.

Photo: Matchday Images