Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
New Date For Hull City's Visit
Monday, 26th Jan 2026 14:05

Town’s home game against Hull City has been rescheduled for Tuesday 3rd March (KO 7.45pm).

The match was originally set for Saturday 14th February, the weekend the Blues will instead be in FA Cup action at Wrexham on the Friday evening.

Town will have three games in the week of the new date with Saturday visits from Swansea City and Leicester City sandwiching the Tigers clash.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Pippin1970 added 14:17 - Jan 26
Crackers can't space it out more.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026