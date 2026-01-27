Town Confirm Neil Loan Signing

Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 10:00 Town have confirmed the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil. Yesterday morning, TWTD was first to reveal that the Blues were closing in on completing a deal to sign the 24-year-old, who was at the club to complete the formalities on his switch. The move is a straight loan to the end of the season when Neil will become a free agent with his Black Cats contract up. The signing is something of a coup for the Blues with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, West Ham United and Sheffield United all understood to have been keen on signing South Shields-born Neil ahead of next Monday’s deadline. Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final victory when he was skipper, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals. In addition to last year's promotion from the Championship, he was part of the side which climbed out of League One in 2021/22, although wasn't involved in the play-off semi-finals or final. However, having been team captain during 2024/25, Neil has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League. “We’re happy to add Dan to the group,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “He’s a versatile midfielder who can play in a couple of different roles. “He, of course, has a lot of experience in the Championship, including winning a promotion last season, so he’s a player with good experience, good pedigree and good character who I’m sure will be a strong addition for us for the rest of the season.” Neil, who will wear the number six shirt, added: “I’ve been at Sunderland for a very long time and it was an unbelievable chapter in my life and career but I’m ready for the next chapter now. After a lot of thought, it was clear Ipswich would be the perfect fit for that. “The way the manager wants to play football and the way I like to play is the same, basically, and it’s a great fit for me to keep developing as a player while hopefully also achieving some success here. “I’m a central midfielder who likes to get on the ball and tries to dictate games as much as I can. “But I’ve also learnt over the years that the out-of-possession stuff is just as important, especially in this division. I’m vocal in terms of organising the team and those are probably my main qualities. I can’t wait to get started.” With his 18 years as a Sunderland player effectively over, Neil told the Sunderland website: “Above everything else, I would like to take this opportunity say thank you. “To my coaches and teammates, past and present, who were not only good professionals but great people, and to the wider staff and fans for supporting me throughout all the experiences we shared together. “I’m proud of what we achieved during my time at the club and for playing my part in taking it back to where it belongs, the Premier League. “Captaining Sunderland was a boyhood dream that came true, and as a supporter for life, I’m excited to see what’s next on the journey.” Wearsiders sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Dan’s story at his hometown club is the one we all dreamt of living when we were growing up. “We often talk to players about the opportunity to leave a legacy, and this is exactly what Dan has done. He always stood up during difficult times and embraced the challenge, pushed to be an important player, and then used his influence positively to drive standards on and off the field, which culminated in him captaining his boyhood club back to the Premier League. “He’s worked relentlessly to make his dream a reality and, in doing so, made Sunderland a better football club; a quality that points to his exemplary personality and character. “We all thank him for his contribution. Dan will always be part of Sunderland, but for now, he has a new opportunity in front of him, and we wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.” Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



CamposBarnet added 10:01 - Jan 27

Lovely signing this. Now drop 20 mil on that striker who is going to bag 20 goals between now and us finishing top of the league come May. Uppa Towerrrrrrrrnnnnnnn 10

PhilsAngels added 10:04 - Jan 27

Welcome 5

RegencyBlue added 10:06 - Jan 27

Bring in a striker now, easier said than done I know, and it’s been a decent window for us. 5

dirtydingusmagee added 10:07 - Jan 27

nothing wrong in this loan, just hope we get a decent striker in,but im not optimistic,dosnt appear to be something that concerns Mc Kenner, hope it dosnt come back to haunt him if we dont . 2

Lightningboy added 10:08 - Jan 27

Nice one..captain material much needed in this team since we lost Morsy. 6

Bazza8564 added 10:09 - Jan 27

Great signing especially when West Ham offered £7m fee! Welcome Dan, see you Saturday! 7

OldFart71 added 10:18 - Jan 27

I think a loan is the right move. Maybe Sunderland wanted too much fee wise for a player out of contract at the end of the season and we don't want or need to over commit just in case the worst happened and we didn't get promoted. I believe also that one of either Jack Clarke or Jaden Philogene would depart as although we would still get a fair wedge from parachute payments a very good bid would come in and they would want a crack at the Premier League.

As for a striker we may decide a similar situation with a loan. 2

blues1 added 10:21 - Jan 27

Fans continually going on about a striker, in every post. Its getting boring. When will fans realise we dont desperately need a,striker to score our goals. Didnt happen last time we won promotion. We score our goals from elsewhere in the team. And are tgex2nd highest scorers in the lge. Which proves that point. And no, im not saying another striker would be nice. But unless we change the way we play, and suddenly start putting balls across the box, from wide, it wouldnt matter what striker we have in there 7

JewellintheTown added 10:23 - Jan 27

Decent addition at this level, and who knows if its longer.

McKenna playing coy with the "...who I’m sure will be a strong addition for us for the rest of the season." Yeah, technically a correct statement, however it will be interesting as to what both McKenna and the player are thinking further, or if its just a "lets see how it goes" for all concerned. Seems a bigger gamble for the player than the club but worth him taking if out of contract in the summer anyway.

Win/ win for us as we get a subsidised player we want, good fit, decent player at this level, space to see how the season goes.

Well done Mr Ashton and all! 4

baxterbasics added 10:30 - Jan 27

The fact he didn't insist on a permanent contract suggests to me he is backing himself to do well and be snapped up in the summer, whether by us or somebody else. Keeping his options open. 4

BeachBlue added 10:33 - Jan 27

Great signing. But (and feel free to call me a groaning old) but not comfortable with him being given our iconic number 6 shirt. A shirt worn by my hero and all-time favourite player Terry Butcher! Also Kevin Beattie, Woolfenden, Berra and are Trevor Chalobah and errr, maybe I'm overthinking this? -4

poet added 10:35 - Jan 27

Excellent signing. I’d like to see us sign a proven goal scorer/striker, but im not fooled by McKenna’s apparent laid back approach, he doesn’t panic and he won’t sign players just for the sake of it.



2

flykickingbybgunn added 10:37 - Jan 27

Who do we have that are loans now. Not moaning, just cant remember. Azon I think. Cajuste certainly, who else ? 0

Kickingblock added 10:38 - Jan 27

Good news to brighten up a miserable wet winter day. I hope he hits the ground running. 2

RetroBlue added 10:49 - Jan 27

Welcome Dan... do you by any chance fancy playing #9? 0

dirtydingusmagee added 10:51 - Jan 27

Blues1 if nothing else a striker would provide a plan B, I for one will stick to the opinion that we DO need one . 2

RetroBlue added 10:51 - Jan 27

Blues1....maybe thats because we still haven't signed one?



How many transfer windows have now passed since the club KNEW Delap was leaving last year? 2

figo72 added 10:52 - Jan 27

We rarely go wrong with a Sunderland signing these days. All the best Danny Boy 1

pinewood added 10:53 - Jan 27

Maybe because Jack Clarke is here , it's a perfect meeting of Wearsiders

1

Keanos_Barmy added 10:57 - Jan 27

flykicking, I believe Kipre and Akpom as well as Azon and Cajuste are loans. How many are we allowed? We will we now have to terminate one? 0

Dissboyitfc added 10:57 - Jan 27

Good signing this!

Beachblue yes over thinking on that, and you were ok with Challobah wearing 6? 0

Porksmith99 added 10:59 - Jan 27

A very decent player and - possibly more importantly - a great on-field organiser, very pleased as Dan is one of the players I was hoping would move here pre-season. 2

gosblue added 11:00 - Jan 27

Welcome. Less than two weeks to get Neil and Mehmeti ready for a start in the cup. While it would be nice to add a striker, it's far more important to teach our CBs to hit the target with free headers from set pieces. 1

CamposBarnet added 11:05 - Jan 27

@blues1. I think like some others have said is that we never replaced Delap. CF is integral to how we build and play through the pitch. And in my opinion Hirst is not a good enough hold up CF to link the play well. I remain hopeful he proves me wrong. But ultimately believe if someone was available who can do that job better than Hirst. That could well be the difference between top two and playoffs. 0

bobble added 11:15 - Jan 27

Can we loan delap again... 0

