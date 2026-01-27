Town Confirm Neil Loan Signing
Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 10:00
Town have confirmed the loan signing of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.
Yesterday morning, TWTD was first to reveal that the Blues were closing in on completing a deal to sign the 24-year-old, who was at the club to complete the formalities on his switch.
The move is a straight loan to the end of the season when Neil will become a free agent with his Black Cats contract up.
The signing is something of a coup for the Blues with Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, West Ham United and Sheffield United all understood to have been keen on signing South Shields-born Neil ahead of next Monday’s deadline.
Former England U20 international Neil has played all his football for Sunderland having come through their academy, making a total of 182 starts, among them last season’s play-off final victory when he was skipper, and 18 sub appearances, scoring 12 goals.
In addition to last year's promotion from the Championship, he was part of the side which climbed out of League One in 2021/22, although wasn't involved in the play-off semi-finals or final.
However, having been team captain during 2024/25, Neil has been out of favour this season, making only three sub appearances in the Premier League.
“We’re happy to add Dan to the group,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “He’s a versatile midfielder who can play in a couple of different roles.
“He, of course, has a lot of experience in the Championship, including winning a promotion last season, so he’s a player with good experience, good pedigree and good character who I’m sure will be a strong addition for us for the rest of the season.”
Neil, who will wear the number six shirt, added: “I’ve been at Sunderland for a very long time and it was an unbelievable chapter in my life and career but I’m ready for the next chapter now. After a lot of thought, it was clear Ipswich would be the perfect fit for that.
“The way the manager wants to play football and the way I like to play is the same, basically, and it’s a great fit for me to keep developing as a player while hopefully also achieving some success here.
“I’m a central midfielder who likes to get on the ball and tries to dictate games as much as I can.
“But I’ve also learnt over the years that the out-of-possession stuff is just as important, especially in this division. I’m vocal in terms of organising the team and those are probably my main qualities. I can’t wait to get started.”
With his 18 years as a Sunderland player effectively over, Neil told the Sunderland website: “Above everything else, I would like to take this opportunity say thank you.
“To my coaches and teammates, past and present, who were not only good professionals but great people, and to the wider staff and fans for supporting me throughout all the experiences we shared together.
“I’m proud of what we achieved during my time at the club and for playing my part in taking it back to where it belongs, the Premier League.
“Captaining Sunderland was a boyhood dream that came true, and as a supporter for life, I’m excited to see what’s next on the journey.”
Wearsiders sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Dan’s story at his hometown club is the one we all dreamt of living when we were growing up.
“We often talk to players about the opportunity to leave a legacy, and this is exactly what Dan has done. He always stood up during difficult times and embraced the challenge, pushed to be an important player, and then used his influence positively to drive standards on and off the field, which culminated in him captaining his boyhood club back to the Premier League.
“He’s worked relentlessly to make his dream a reality and, in doing so, made Sunderland a better football club; a quality that points to his exemplary personality and character.
“We all thank him for his contribution. Dan will always be part of Sunderland, but for now, he has a new opportunity in front of him, and we wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.”
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
