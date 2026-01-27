Neil: I'm Ready For the Next Chapter

Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 11:57 New Blues signing Dan Neil says he’s ready for the next chapter in his career having left hometown side Sunderland on loan to join Town, a club he believes has plenty of similarities with the Black Cats. The 24-year-old has been at the Stadium of Light for 18 years and last season captained them as they won promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final, beating Sheffield United 2-1. This season, his opportunities have been limited on Wearside, making only three sub appearances in the top flight, and his exit in January was widely anticipated with a number of clubs in addition to the Blues, among them Rangers, West Ham and the Blades, understood to be interested. But, after Town firmed up their interest over the weekend, Neil opted for a move to Suffolk for the remainder of the season with his Sunderland contract up in the summer when he will become a free agent. Neil says he’s always enjoyed his visits to Portman Road and says the club was given a glowing reference by one of his former Black Cats teammates. “I think it’s a very similar club to the one I’ve been at, a close-knit, family type of club. Whenever I’ve played here, it’s always been a great atmosphere,” he told TownTV. “I’ve obviously spoken to Clarkey [Jack Clarke] and asked about the club and he loves it down here. It’s a great group of lads, he says, so I see myself fitting in well here. “I’ve been at Sunderland for a very long time and it was an unbelievable chapter in my life and my career, but I’m ready for the next chapter. “And after a lot of thought, I thought that Ipswich would be the perfect fit for that, so that’s why I’m happy to get it over the line.” He says he and Clarke, who left Sunderland for Town in the summer of 2024, were close during their time together in red and white stripes. “I had a good connection with Clarkey, both on the pitch and off the pitch at Sunderland, so it’ll be nice to have a familiar face round here, to help us get settled in,” he continued. “But, from what I’ve heard, the group of lads that are here are top and I’m sure there won’t be a problem with getting used to everyone.” Neil says he’s kept tabs on the progress of one of his new teammates, Leif Davis, who is from the same part of the country. “Because he’s from the North-East, I’ve always kind of kept an eye on how he was doing and he was brilliant last year in the Premier League and he was instrumental in his getting out of this division in the past,” the midfielder continued. “We haven’t really met properly, but I look forward to meeting him and getting to work with him.” Neil believes Sunderland and Ipswich are on comparable journeys following fallow periods, the one-time England U20 international having been part of the Black Cats side which won promotion from League One in 2021/22. “I think that’s one of the things that attract us to come here, it’s a very similar story to Sunderland. We’ve had the ups and the downs, and especially over the last few years, I think in the recent past both clubs have had more downs,” he added. “But both clubs are riding a bit of a momentum wave at the minute and Ipswich have obviously had unbelievable times going from League One to the Premier League in such a short space of time. “And I’m sure everybody wants to get back there as fast as possible. And that’s what I’ve come in to do, to help get over the line. “The Championship is a brutal league, as you’ve seen this year, and the end goal for everybody is to get the Premier League and try and consolidate there. “But I think, first of all, we have to focus on what’s ahead, and that’s getting all this tough division.” Reflecting on last season’s success with Sunderland when he captained his side at Wembley, he continued: “Honestly, last year was such a special year. The group of lads that we had and what we managed to achieve by getting out of the division. “And seeing the momentum that it’s given the club to keep thriving in the Premier League is unbelievable, and that’s what I want to come here and do, help the momentum it’s already got and help it get back to the Premier League, and hopefully it can thrive in there once it gets there.” On what fans can expect from him, he said: “Obviously a central midfielder, I like to get on the ball, I like to try and dictate games as much as I can when I get the chance. “But I’ve also learnt over the years that the out-of-possession stuff is just as important, especially in this division. “I would say, vocally on the pitch, I’m very vocal in terms of organising and organising the team out of possession and in possession.I think they’re probably my main qualities.” Neil says he and his new boss Kieran McKenna are on the same page when it comes to their footballing philosophies. “I’ve had a few conversations with the manager and I think the way he wants to play football and the way I like to play football is the same, basically,” he said. “And I think it’s a great fit for me to keep developing as a player, as well as achieving some success here.” Neil will train with his new teammates today having spent yesterday completing the formalities regarding his switch. “I can’t wait,” he enthused. “All the lads have been off today [Monday] and I’ve been busy doing all this stuff, so I’m really looking forward to tomorrow and getting on the training pitches with the team and meeting everybody, and getting to work, and hopefully my debut will come Saturday [at home to Preston]. I’m just really looking forward to working with everyone.” Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC



Bazza8564 added 12:19 - Jan 27

Brilliant, welcome young man. I hope the club and the fans look after you and you never want to leave. Bring it on! 1

SurreyBlueGirl added 12:19 - Jan 27

Looks quite handy in front of goal too 0

BobbyPetta11 added 12:21 - Jan 27

Proper Declan Rice-type player. Carries the ball, bags of energy, covers loads of ground and is strong in the air and in the tackle. That’s something we’ve been missing with Taylor, even though he’s done well. Buzzing to see him alongside Azor — this signing could be the one that takes us over the line. 3

Gforce added 12:33 - Jan 27

Congratulations to our recruitment team for pushing this deal through.

It's a very astute signing, who i believe will be pivotal going forward.

He will definitely tighten up the central midfield, playing alongside Matusiwa and his passing range is exceptional,which will mean even better service to the likes of Clarke, Philogene and Azon.

Welcome aboard Dan,hope all goes to plan and you sign permanently in June,after hopefully a very successful 5 months. 2

tractordamage added 12:33 - Jan 27

Welcome Dan.



He seems to tick all the right boxes...

He's a Captain, he's young, he's English with youth Caps, he's well-spoken, and aware of the need to 'flee the nest' at the right time.



He also seems to be a warm friendly dude. The type of guy you follow, because he's not a annoying git...like...er...Roy Keane?



Next year our two central midfielders might be valued around £60m-ish. Morsy and Luongo would have been worth around £3m? How times have changed.



Good job Ashton and Co.



Welcome Dan Neil.

Hope you get stuck in...to help us take down Boro and Coventry.



P.S. The local mental asylum looks after a few Ipswich fans, who have access to TWTD comment pages.

Try to ignore them. They are strange folk. 1

RetroBlue added 12:36 - Jan 27

Taylor on his way do we think? 0

rugbytomc added 12:36 - Jan 27

Spot on BobbyPetta. A huge upgrade on Taylor but hopefully it will also push Cajuste and Taylor on. We all know what Jens is capable of but if his shirt is under threat maybe it will shift him into top gear more often 1

