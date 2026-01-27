Sarmiento Joins Promotion Rivals
Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 14:12
Blues promotion hero Jeremy Sarmiento has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season.
The 23-year-old created some of the most memorable moments of Town’s 2023/24 Championship promotion campaign, most notably that last-gasp winner against Southampton at Portman Road.
But this year the Paraguayan international, who also helped Burnley climb into the Premier League last season, will be battling against the Blues for a place in the top flight having joined promotion rivals Middlesbrough on loan from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal could become permanent at the end of the season.
“I’m very pleased to finally be here. The ambition from everyone at the club is what attracted me to Boro,” he told the Teessiders’ official website. “I’m hungry to get going and I can’t wait to show people what I can do.”
Sarmiento, who made six starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring four times, looks set to be back at Portman Road on Saturday 18th April.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far? by Edmundo
The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers by The_Flashing_Smile
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]