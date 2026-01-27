Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Sarmiento Joins Promotion Rivals
Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 14:12

Blues promotion hero Jeremy Sarmiento has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old created some of the most memorable moments of Town’s 2023/24 Championship promotion campaign, most notably that last-gasp winner against Southampton at Portman Road.

But this year the Paraguayan international, who also helped Burnley climb into the Premier League last season, will be battling against the Blues for a place in the top flight having joined promotion rivals Middlesbrough on loan from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion. The deal could become permanent at the end of the season.

“I’m very pleased to finally be here. The ambition from everyone at the club is what attracted me to Boro,” he told the Teessiders’ official website. “I’m hungry to get going and I can’t wait to show people what I can do.”

Sarmiento, who made six starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring four times, looks set to be back at Portman Road on Saturday 18th April.

Keanos_Barmy added 14:26 - Jan 27
Always thought that he was overrated during his time at Portman Road
johnwarksshorts added 14:28 - Jan 27
Will always remember his goal against Southampton. Great memory. Good luck. Jeremy, but not when we play Boro.
acj added 14:28 - Jan 27
Phil - error to address in this article, Sarmiento is an Ecuadorean international. Think you may have been thinking of Enciso with Paraguay!
