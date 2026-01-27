U18s Friendly Off

Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 14:20

Town’s U18s’ friendly away against Stanway Rovers this evening has been called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Blues’ youngsters, who beat Fulham 3-0 at the weekend to record only their second U18 Premier League win of the season, were set to take on the Isthmian League North club’s senior side.

However, the game was called off following a 2pm pitch inspection following today’s heavy rain.

Photo: Action Images via Reuters