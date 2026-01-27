Town Linked With Piroe Bid

Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 17:45 Town are reported to have made an offer to Leeds United to sign Joel Piroe on a permanent basis but with the Dutch striker not keen to move to the Championship. According to Voetbal International, the Blues have submitted an offer to Leeds to sign Piroe on a permanent basis but with the player not seeing the Championship as his next step. However, while the deal is off as it stands, it’s said it could potentially still happen. While we understand Piroe is one on Town’s list of potential recruits, claims of a bid are premature. Piroe joined the Whites from Swansea for a fee in excess of £10 million in August 2023 and made a scoring debut against the Blues at Portman Road in the West Yorkshire side’s 4-3 victory. The 26-year-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, netted 19 times last season - and claimed the Golden Boot as a result - as Leeds won the Championship and promotion to the Premier League, but this term has started only two top-flight matches in addition to eight games from the bench. A move this month has been widely expected with Crystal Palace, Celtic, Rangers and a number of Championship clubs believed to be interested. Town have been on the lookout for another striker during this transfer window having made an offer to Patrick Bamford, who ultimately opted to stay with Sheffield United, and also shown interest in West Ham’s Callum Wilson, who seemed set to depart the East Londoners but now also appears unlikely to move. Former Netherlands U15, U16, U18, U19 and U20 international Piroe spent time with NEC, Feyenoord and PSV as a young player before breaking into senior football with the Eindhoven side. Having had a stint on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, the 6ft 1in tall Wijchen-born striker moved on to Swansea for £1 million rising to £2 million in July 2021. Meanwhile, we understand Town have received no approach from Besiktas regarding wideman Jaden Philogene, despite Turkish reports linking the former Aston Villa man. Philogene is a player the promotion-chasing Blues would not be willing to sell in this window other than if they received an over the top offer. Photo: Imago Images Sports



superblues9 added 17:50 - Jan 27

This would be a bit of a cracker 3

dogma added 17:51 - Jan 27

Wages. 1

Mariner1974 added 17:53 - Jan 27

Like this lad...always looks like a clever footballer whenever I've seen him in action. 2

armchaircritic59 added 17:53 - Jan 27

Well it's up to the powers that be to convince him he'd only be in the Championship for around 3 months! 5

Linkboy13 added 17:54 - Jan 27

A player of Premier league quality might be slightly out of our range. 2

HopefulBlue69 added 18:03 - Jan 27

Armstrong from Southampton is probably more in our budget and has more to prove than if Piroe dropped down to the championship.... -2

Westy added 18:04 - Jan 27

Don't know too much about this guy but really feel that we need a striker and the transfer window is quickly running out. A tour of the facilities at Ipswich might help persuade him. As Burns is getting back to full fitness I honestly think it is worth trying Walle Egeli in the No9 position. He likes a first time hit as all the best strikers seem to to favour - by the time the ball has been addressed with even a good first touch, the chance has often gone. -1

blueoutlook added 18:11 - Jan 27

The guy from Swansea is who I would go for. 1

ivandeighton added 18:15 - Jan 27

What about Piroe for Hirst 0

Bazza8564 added 18:33 - Jan 27

This guys has been our number one target for ages.



TRUST THE PROCESS 3

blues1 added 18:37 - Jan 27

As much as id like him, and had said to mates earlier in the window, hes already rejected other approaches from the championship bcse he doesnt want to play in this lge. So if he doesnt want to, I dont see the point in having him here. And it hardly meets the club philosophy of only signing players who want to play for us. Shane tho. Good player.

0

ringwoodblue added 18:39 - Jan 27

If Piroe isn’t 100% invested in a move to Town then we don’t want him. 1

December1963 added 18:39 - Jan 27

How about a loan with a offer of a permanent deal upon promotion? 3

Gforce added 18:39 - Jan 27

I've always thought Piroe would be a great signing, especially at our current level, he's a very good finisher.

If not ,why don't we make an offer for Troy Parrott ,seems to be doing very well in the Dutch top flight. 3

jdtractor96 added 18:41 - Jan 27

73 championship goals in 4 seasons? Yes please! 2

Bazza8564 added 18:43 - Jan 27

A loan with an obligation is the way forward, With Neil coming in on loan we have 5. Him, Akpom, Ivan, Cajuste and Kipre. We can have 6, but i think it's more favourable if we try to get the loan done and sign Cedric and Jens permanently anyway we know they will do a job for us. We have the funds.... 0

dirtydingusmagee added 18:57 - Jan 27

Thats the signing ive been wanting since Christmas,probably wont happen but i will keep praying

.. 0

AJW1971 added 19:00 - Jan 27

As others have said, a loan with option to buy would be the way forward as we will hopefully be in PL next season. Also I don’t see any other PL team interest in him. He will get plenty of game time with us. 0

Barty added 19:00 - Jan 27

If this happens it would be amazing. Fingers crossed. 0

BurleysGloryDays added 19:05 - Jan 27

We do need a rabbit out of the hat.



We have to take our chances better, Sheff U was three lost points and turned on fine margins of quality of our finishing early on.



Egeli misses far far too much, Azon has been unlucky but also wasteful, and Hirsty - love him - isn’t having a great season 0

