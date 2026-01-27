Town Linked With Piroe Bid
Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 17:45
Town are reported to have made an offer to Leeds United to sign Joel Piroe on a permanent basis but with the Dutch striker not keen to move to the Championship.
According to Voetbal International, the Blues have submitted an offer to Leeds to sign Piroe on a permanent basis but with the player not seeing the Championship as his next step. However, while the deal is off as it stands, it’s said it could potentially still happen.
While we understand Piroe is one on Town’s list of potential recruits, claims of a bid are premature.
Piroe joined the Whites from Swansea for a fee in excess of £10 million in August 2023 and made a scoring debut against the Blues at Portman Road in the West Yorkshire side’s 4-3 victory.
The 26-year-old, who is contracted until the summer of 2027, netted 19 times last season - and claimed the Golden Boot as a result - as Leeds won the Championship and promotion to the Premier League, but this term has started only two top-flight matches in addition to eight games from the bench.
A move this month has been widely expected with Crystal Palace, Celtic, Rangers and a number of Championship clubs believed to be interested.
Town have been on the lookout for another striker during this transfer window having made an offer to Patrick Bamford, who ultimately opted to stay with Sheffield United, and also shown interest in West Ham’s Callum Wilson, who seemed set to depart the East Londoners but now also appears unlikely to move.
Former Netherlands U15, U16, U18, U19 and U20 international Piroe spent time with NEC, Feyenoord and PSV as a young player before breaking into senior football with the Eindhoven side.
Having had a stint on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, the 6ft 1in tall Wijchen-born striker moved on to Swansea for £1 million rising to £2 million in July 2021.
Meanwhile, we understand Town have received no approach from Besiktas regarding wideman Jaden Philogene, despite Turkish reports linking the former Aston Villa man.
Philogene is a player the promotion-chasing Blues would not be willing to sell in this window other than if they received an over the top offer.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
