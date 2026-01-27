Town Women Sign Everton Defender On Loan
Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 18:33
Ipswich Town Women have signed central defender Kenzie Weir on loan from WSL side Everton.
The 22-year-old made her Toffees debut in January 2022, signed her first pro deal the following summer and has also had spells on loan at Lewes and Glasgow City.
Warrington-born Weir, the daughter of former Scotland international David Weir, has won Scotland caps at U16, U19 and U23s level, the latter alongside Town defender Megan Wearing.
“The conversations in the lead up to the move have been great and I’m really excited to be here now,” Weir, who will wear the number 23 shirt, told the club site.
Weir is Town’s fourth January signing, all with a background in Scottish football with Burt’s role including recruitment.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
