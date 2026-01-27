Town Women Sign Everton Defender On Loan

Tuesday, 27th Jan 2026 18:33

Ipswich Town Women have signed central defender Kenzie Weir on loan from WSL side Everton.

The 22-year-old made her Toffees debut in January 2022, signed her first pro deal the following summer and has also had spells on loan at Lewes and Glasgow City.

Warrington-born Weir, the daughter of former Scotland international David Weir, has won Scotland caps at U16, U19 and U23s level, the latter alongside Town defender Megan Wearing.

“The conversations in the lead up to the move have been great and I’m really excited to be here now,” Weir, who will wear the number 23 shirt, told the club site.



“I love defending and I also think I’m good with the ball at my feet. I’m quite tall as well so hopefully I can contribute a couple of goals from set pieces while I’m here.



“I’m really looking forward to meeting the rest of the girls and helping to contribute to a positive second half of the season.”



Town Women’s new technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re delighted to have Kenzie join us on loan until the end of the season.



“To attract a player with her level of experience and background in elite environments is huge for us.



“She brings composure, quality and a real understanding of what it takes to compete at a high level, which will be invaluable for us in the second half of the season.



“Her professionalism and mentality will raise standards around the group and we’re really looking forward to seeing her on the pitch.”

Weir is Town’s fourth January signing, all with a background in Scottish football with Burt’s role including recruitment.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images