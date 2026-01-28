Keeper Walton Signs New Deal

Wednesday, 28th Jan 2026 10:07

Town keeper Christian Walton has signed a new deal tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2028.

The 30-year-old, whose previous terms were up this summer, has enjoyed an impressive spell between the sticks since coming into the team after Alex Palmer suffered an injury in October, keeping nine clean sheets in 17 starts.

Walton has been with the Blues since the summer of 2021 and played all bar the final seconds of the League One promotion season when he won the Golden Glove award, before spending virtually all the following Championship campaign on the bench after Vaclav Hladky kept him out of the side after he suffered a pre-season injury.

“We’re happy that Christian has agreed a new contract with the club,” manager Kieran McKenna told the club site.

“He’s been an important part of the playing squad for a few seasons now and has had some fantastic moments at the football club as well as some challenges along the way.

“He’s always shown a fantastic professionalism and dedication that has been an important part of the culture here.

“He’s in good form currently and has been an important part of the defensive unit in recent weeks and, alongside Alex Palmer and David Button, is part of a strong goalkeeping unit who push each other to get better every day and are determined to help the team achieve our goals this season.”

Walton added: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been an incredible journey since I signed for the club so to extend that for another couple of years is really special.

“I’ve been here for quite a long time now and when I came it was at a time for me when I wanted to settle down, find some stability and be at a club for a little while.

“I didn’t realise how big the club was when I first signed but when you take time to look back it’s been an amazing experience to be a part of.

“I want to continue that now and hopefully we can have some more special experiences together.”

In total, Walton has made 115 starts for the Blues and two sub appearances.

Photo: Matchday Images