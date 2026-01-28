Derby Make Szmodics Approach

Wednesday, 28th Jan 2026 10:33 Derby County have made an enquiry to the Blues regarding attacker Sammie Szmodics. Rumours that the Rams, who are managed by the Republic of Ireland international’s former Blackburn boss John Eustace, would move for Szmodics have been circulating throughout January, but with the interest, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, only firmed up in the last couple of days. We understand no bid has been accepted as it stands but that a deal could be done before the transfer window closes on Monday. Personal terms are not thought to be an issue. Szmodics, 30, has had a frustrating season due to injury and illness but recently returned to the Town team and scored his first Portman Road goal in the victory over his old club Rovers. The Blues signed Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City at the end of last week with the Albanian international able to operate as a number 10, where Szmodics has started this season, as well as on the left side of the attack. Meanwhile, Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge is another of the strikers on Town’s list of potential recruits ahead of the deadline. The 27-year-old, who has also been linked to Wolves during this window, was mentioned in connection with the Blues prior to his switch to the MLS in July 2023 and has crossed the radar once again this month. Photo: Matchday Images



chorltonskylineblue added 10:37 - Jan 28

He signed a 4 year deal so we surely have to get a decent fee for him if he goes. 5

johnwarksshorts added 10:41 - Jan 28

This has been brewing for a while now and I can see it happening. Good hard working player, but never achieved high scoring levels with us that he did at Blackburn. Wish him luck wherever he goes. 7

AJW1971 added 10:50 - Jan 28

If the offer is decent I would let him go. He hasn’t got to the levels when playing for Blackburn, but in part that is due to our set-up and how mck has used him.

He is also 30, so maybe his best footballing years are now behind him. 4

Ipswich_Sniffer added 10:52 - Jan 28

Best for both parties to move on. It just hasn't happened for whatever reason. 7

blueboy1981 added 10:54 - Jan 28

Needs to move on to start scoring for fun again - sadly never played to his strengths under McKenna.

5

timkatieadamitfc added 10:54 - Jan 28

Shame, I like Sammy as he runs himself into the ground every game, been iunlucky with injury and hasnt quite worked out for him here as we would all have hoped for.

Good luck to him if he moves, wont be disappointed if he doesnt though. 4

_CliveBaker_ added 10:59 - Jan 28

A strange signing from day 1 in my opinion. He had a ridiculous season at Blackburn but he had never demonstrated he was a premier league player. The best part of 8 figures for a player of his age was odd. I imagine we'll take a big hit on whatever we paid, we would be lucky to get half of it back. The same can be said for Ogbene, and its not just a case of being wise after the event as I questioned both at the time. some of our recruitment has been really questionable IMO.



We are where we are though, the cost is sunk and we should probably move him on to the highest bidder. He doesn't fit our system, he's not going to play on the left ahead of Philogene or Clarke and he isn't a number 10. 1

IP1Blue added 11:00 - Jan 28

I’d do a loan with obligation to buy in summer - that way his second game wouldn’t be against us which you know he’d defo score in as he wouldn’t be able to play.



This has been coming for a while though as Derby have been interested since start of January.



1

Chalk_Cheese added 11:01 - Jan 28

a think a loan move would benefit all parties , with an option to buy potentially . if we don't get promoted he will be needed next season for sure. 1

Jbarrrell added 11:03 - Jan 28

wonder what the magic figure is 0

StowTractor added 11:03 - Jan 28

Cant see this going ahead whilst Nunez is out injured. Despite the Mehmeti signing we still need depth in that position. Unless we are really chasing Louza and Watford can be persuaded to part with him this window that is. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 11:10 - Jan 28

Blueboy the guys been played in his position at Blackburn where he was either and attacking midfielder or number 10 so you’re chatting absolute garbage as per usual to stir the pot and get attention. I love the guy his dad and younger brother drink down my local and I’d like him to stay however it hasn’t quite worked out for him as yet either and he has a lot of competition now for his spot. Tell me in all honestly who you dropping to play him then?? Nunez? Jaden? Clarke? Exactly!! -1

Bazza8564 added 11:16 - Jan 28

We lost our way last season when he got injured at Fulham, but others have overtaken him and all things considered, I really do think he will move on 1

ITFC_1994 added 11:20 - Jan 28

Good player but hasn't worked out here for whatever reason....



Not sure McKenna or the system can be blamed for his lack of goals... he's had plenty of chances and we've seen in the past that our number 10s get good numbers.



Would prefer to keep Sammy over Akpom mind but we know that's not possible....



1

blueoutlook added 11:20 - Jan 28

Clive Baker: Agreed some of our recruitment seems to have been, if we fling enough mud at it hopefully some will stick! I think Ashton needs to take a long hard look at our recruitment team,because they don’t seem to be getting the resume. Sammy never fitted because he was never played as he was at Blackburn. Kieran’s system doesn’t allow for Sammy or indeed Akpom to play how they want to. I’ve never gotten either of their signings. However, this new guy from Bristol City seems to fit the criteria a lot better. Time will tell of course. Oh, and Piroe isn’t the answer up top either in Mckennas system. Ivanovic from Millwall would be ideal,but that’s not going to happen, but what about Vipotnik from Swansea ? -1

Marcus added 11:20 - Jan 28

I think 'Everton, Rangers, West Ham and Wolves have been linked...' is on copy/paste for every prospective signing 0

suffolkminotaur27 added 11:22 - Jan 28

Makes sense to sell if we can get a decent figure. Assume a striker coming in hinges on this happening? 0

Clemcc added 11:23 - Jan 28

Looking at his point of view, he needs to go where he can play (hopefully) regularly so he has a chance for the Ireland WC squad 0

OldFart71 added 11:28 - Jan 28

I think if we are able we should get shot of Akpom as well. We seem currently to have an awful lot of players either out on loan or just fringe players in the squad.

Whilst maybe many of the larger clubs have similar size squads and also have fringe players do we have more than our fair share of also rans ? 1

Rimsy added 11:38 - Jan 28

One of our most disappointing signings in recent years. Had high hopes but it never worked out. Regular injuries held him back as well as never really fitting into our style of play. Reckon we'll be lucky to get 3 million or so back, but he's not going to get any game time so take what we can get. 2

blues1 added 11:42 - Jan 28

Clive Baker. Szmodics is not a number 10? That's exactly what he is. Got most of his goals at Blackburn as a number 10, playing behind Gallagher. 1

churchmans added 11:42 - Jan 28

Hell no!! Why would we let him go this season 0

number8 added 11:45 - Jan 28

Other reports are claiming we have rejected a bid as it was lower than our valuation. 0

blues1 added 11:45 - Jan 28

Oldfart71. No, we shouldnt get rid of Akpom at all. If played asxa number 9, and actually fed thd ball in the box he'd score goals. Showed that against Oxford, when we ,once put the ball into him, he scored. Fact is, whatever umber 9 we have playing, unless they're given service in the box, they won't score many goals

0

blues1 added 11:47 - Jan 28

According to the ipswich star, derby have made a bid and town have,rejected it. 0

