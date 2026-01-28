Derby Make Szmodics Approach
Wednesday, 28th Jan 2026 10:33
Derby County have made an enquiry to the Blues regarding attacker Sammie Szmodics.
Rumours that the Rams, who are managed by the Republic of Ireland international’s former Blackburn boss John Eustace, would move for Szmodics have been circulating throughout January, but with the interest, as reported by the Daily Telegraph, only firmed up in the last couple of days.
We understand no bid has been accepted as it stands but that a deal could be done before the transfer window closes on Monday. Personal terms are not thought to be an issue.
Szmodics, 30, has had a frustrating season due to injury and illness but recently returned to the Town team and scored his first Portman Road goal in the victory over his old club Rovers.
The Blues signed Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City at the end of last week with the Albanian international able to operate as a number 10, where Szmodics has started this season, as well as on the left side of the attack.
Meanwhile, Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge is another of the strikers on Town’s list of potential recruits ahead of the deadline.
The 27-year-old, who has also been linked to Wolves during this window, was mentioned in connection with the Blues prior to his switch to the MLS in July 2023 and has crossed the radar once again this month.
Photo: Matchday Images
