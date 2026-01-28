Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Colchester Target Barbrook
Wednesday, 28th Jan 2026 15:31

League Two Colchester United are targeting Blues midfielder Fin Barbrook ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Barbrook returned to Town earlier in the month having spent the first half of the season on loan at Lincoln but without featuring in League One for the Imps.

According to the Colchester Gazette, the clubs are in talks regarding the 20-year-old moving to the JobServe Community Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Southwold-born Barbrook made his senior Town debut in the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley earlier in the season and was on the bench for the FA Cup victory over Blackpool.

Meanwhile, academy defender Lenny O’Sullivan joined Isthmian League Premier Canvey Island on loan at the weekend.

The 18-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Whitehawk but suffered an injury which forced him off just before half-time.

BeachBlue added 15:46 - Jan 28
A loan is okay. But that's all.
1

LandOfMickyStockwell added 15:57 - Jan 28
I know he's been getting games back in the U-21s, but I hope he gets some league appearances for his development. The Bromley cup match seems a long time ago for Fin, and indeed for our first team.
1


