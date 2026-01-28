Colchester Target Barbrook

League Two Colchester United are targeting Blues midfielder Fin Barbrook ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Barbrook returned to Town earlier in the month having spent the first half of the season on loan at Lincoln but without featuring in League One for the Imps.

According to the Colchester Gazette, the clubs are in talks regarding the 20-year-old moving to the JobServe Community Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.

Southwold-born Barbrook made his senior Town debut in the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley earlier in the season and was on the bench for the FA Cup victory over Blackpool.

Meanwhile, academy defender Lenny O’Sullivan joined Isthmian League Premier Canvey Island on loan at the weekend.

The 18-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Whitehawk but suffered an injury which forced him off just before half-time.

