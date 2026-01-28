Colchester Target Barbrook
Wednesday, 28th Jan 2026 15:31
League Two Colchester United are targeting Blues midfielder Fin Barbrook ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.
Barbrook returned to Town earlier in the month having spent the first half of the season on loan at Lincoln but without featuring in League One for the Imps.
According to the Colchester Gazette, the clubs are in talks regarding the 20-year-old moving to the JobServe Community Stadium for the remainder of the campaign.
Southwold-born Barbrook made his senior Town debut in the Carabao Cup tie at Bromley earlier in the season and was on the bench for the FA Cup victory over Blackpool.
Meanwhile, academy defender Lenny O’Sullivan joined Isthmian League Premier Canvey Island on loan at the weekend.
The 18-year-old made his debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Whitehawk but suffered an injury which forced him off just before half-time.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
McKenna's Men Part Three: A Bridge Too Far? by Edmundo
The final (for now) part of a look at Kieran McKenna's (and let's be honest, many others') incomings during the season just gone.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.29 - Soft Balls In A Steel City by The_Flashing_Smile
One of those days when everything goes wrong, but my overall feeling was of being dragged down to the Blades’ level and bullied into submission. Not helped by the ref. Or his watch in the first half. Or missing gilt-edged chances. Or luck. Or a quiet crowd getting fired up. Or Wilder’s antics. Just an absolute mess in every sense.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.28 - Iván Azón, Cursed by The_Flashing_Smile
Poor old Iván. You’ve got to feel for the guy, haven’t you? He doesn’t seem to be doing a lot wrong, in fact this was probably his best game. But he just gets no luck in front of goal. Quite the opposite in fact. This time it was an almost unexplainable save that denied the Spaniard.
Between The Lines, The Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.27 - More Pitch Problems For Rovers by The_Flashing_Smile
I was surprised at how many times Blackburn players kicked the ball into touch in this game. A different kind of pitch problem to the rained off game at their place…
McKenna's Men Part Two: The Championship of Dreams by Edmundo
Following on from Part One: League One Days, I'm continuing my look at the signings made under Kieran McKenna's stewardship. This time we look back on the signings that took us from League One runners-up to the Premier League.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]