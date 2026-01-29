Azon: I've Improved a Lot at Town

Thursday, 29th Jan 2026 11:32 by Kallum Brisset Town striker Iván Azón believes Portman Road is the best place for his development and that he is continuing to improve under Blues boss Kieran McKenna. From limited starts, Azón has scored two goals so far this season after netting a close-range header at Swansea City and rounding off the scoring at home to Coventry City in December. The forward signed for the Blues in August and received positive reviews from Como head coach Cesc Fàbregas, who admitted he wanted to keep the fellow Spaniard in Italy before he made his straight loan switch to Suffolk. During the summer, Azón was linked with a move back to his homeland with Valencia and Getafe, but he opted to make his first venture into English football after Town renegotiated the terms of the loan. Azón, who recently admitted his gratitude towards the Blues supporters, says that decision to work under McKenna is certainly not one he regrets. “I chose really well and I’m really enjoying it a lot here. I’m really thankful,” he said. “I spoke with my family and also with the boss about that. I think I’ve really improved in how I feel and how I see football now. In terms of football, I’ve improved a lot. It helps me to play better. “I’ve improved a lot with him, as well as Sone [Aluko] and Junior [Stanislas], who help the forward unit. It’s really nice to have them and I’ve really improved. I’m really thankful to them. “I’ve improved a lot in a lot of parts of the game on the pitch. The striker normally is measured because of the goals, but you must do a lot of things apart from the goals and hopefully the goals will come soon. “That’s the goal, of course. We want to score goals as strikers, we live from there. The first thing is to do the rest of the things well, and then the goals will come.” For many players moving from continental Europe for the first time, the biggest adjustment is dealing with the hectic schedule that English football is so synonymous with. Perhaps the Championship is the biggest example of such intensity, and while it is an obvious challenge, it is clearly one that Azón has embraced and sees the benefits of. He said: “It’s crazy to have a lot of games midweek and on the weekend, it’s incredible. It’s nice also because you have more chances to still win and go on another run, and if you lose or draw, you can win again. “It is crazy for me, honestly. To play midweek and weekend is stressful but it’s also nice, because you have another game really soon. It’s different but I think I’ve adapted really well. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be harder but I can understand it can’t be really hard because you have a game every two or three days. “It’s really nice, that’s where you improve and you will see on the pitch.” There is plenty of competition for minutes up front, with Azón spending the majority of the season as second-choice behind Scotland international George Hirst. Regardless of who he is directly competing with, the 23-year-old believes he is a better player than when he first arrived at Town, having continued to build a relationship with his teammates on and off the field. “It helps me to be better, there’s always rotations,” he said. “I want to give my best always as a starter or from the bench. I’m really happy. “We’ve improved a lot as a team. You see everyone really close to each other, that’s so nice and you can see it on the pitch. “It’s chemistry with everyone, how the rest plays and what they prefer to do with a cross or prefer to shoot. You know each other better so it’s nice.” Photo: Matchday Images



GatesPerm added 11:51 - Jan 29

I agree with him.



I think he has led the line well in his last couple of appearances and his touch and control is better than Hirst.



He just needs to start converting a few more of the chances. 13

1987TractorBoy added 12:01 - Jan 29

Definitely a better player than Hirst in terms of his touch and ability to bring others into the game.



Has been very unlucky to have not got more goals too. I'm sure if he bags a few more he can have a really strong end to the season with us 4

Steelmonkey added 12:04 - Jan 29

I think he has brought something to the side, l love his link up play with Jack Clarke they seem to be developing an understanding. He has great energy and enthusiasm, you can see he wants to play for us.

A player I really like, whether he can develop enough for the premiership is the thing.

Ivan needs to add goals to his game I feel for the club to make him permanent and keep him here. 3

CornardBlue added 12:06 - Jan 29

Should be given a longer run in team, control is far better than Hirst who is really struggling at the moment. 2

wischip added 12:11 - Jan 29

He's getting better all the time and he actually wants to play for us. 1

warktheline added 12:17 - Jan 29

Can’t disagree! He’s improving there’s no doubt about that! 0

bluesissy added 12:22 - Jan 29

I like this guy. He gives 100% you cannot argue with that and he wants to play for us. 0

Paulc added 12:26 - Jan 29

I am really starting to like the look of Azon. For me he has to start ahead of Hirst right now. I'm not saying he works harder than Hirst but I do think he looks more dangerous and I think he gives defenders more to worry about. The goals/assists will come! 2

jas0999 added 12:30 - Jan 29

He really needs to add goals to his game. He’s played quite a few minutes for us and only scored twice. His career games to goals ratio remains extremely poor.



That said, like others, I think Hirst is woefully short of confidence and out of form, so arguably Azon should start. 0

