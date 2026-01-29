Wrexham Join Szmodics Hunt

Thursday, 29th Jan 2026 13:25 Wrexham have joined the hunt for Blues forward Sammie Szmodics. As reported yesterday, Derby County approached Town earlier this week with the clubs continuing discussions regarding a fee. Now, as per Football Insider, the Red Dragons have made a £5 million offer for the 30-year-old. We understand that’s significantly more than the Rams’ proposal, which was around the £3 million mark. Town are believed to be asking £6 million for the Republic of Ireland international, who cost £9 million 18 months ago. Szmodics has had a frustrating season due to injury and illness but recently returned to the Town team and scored his first Portman Road goal in the victory over his old club Rovers. The Blues signed Anis Mehmeti from Bristol City at the end of last week with the Albanian international able to operate as a number 10, where Szmodics has started this season, as well as on the left side of the attack. Szmodics will hope to play regular football in the second half of the season as he looks to get into the Republic of Ireland squad should they reach the World Cup finals. If he were to join Wrexham, Szmodics would be their third ex-Blues attacker alongside Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead. Meanwhile, we understand there is nothing in Italian reports of Town interest in Bologna striker Thijs Dalling. Photo: Matchday Images



_CliveBaker_ added 13:27 - Jan 29

Misread that headline as Szmodics joins Wrexham initially.

1

Bazza8564 added 13:36 - Jan 29

Well it's good for us if multiple suitors are out there, get it done and spend the money where we know we need it 2

Jonathan_Charles added 13:37 - Jan 29

Wrexham with a clause that he can't play against us! 3

JewellintheTown added 13:37 - Jan 29

Got to be worth more than that, especially to serious rivals. £5M is undervalued, £3M is insulting. 1

OldFart71 added 13:38 - Jan 29

Oh dear, wouldn't that be horrendous if we failed to go up and Wrexham did.

What would that say about our recruitment and allowing players to leave.

Fingers crossed that won't happen. But ya never know. -1

DannyITFC added 13:41 - Jan 29

Let him go for £6M and invest in a decent no9 (Sam Surridge). 1

itfcserbia added 13:42 - Jan 29

Deeper pockets than Derby, but he will probably rather want to go to Eustace. Hope he stays professional and takes an offer best for all parties. 0

VitalSigns added 13:43 - Jan 29

5 to 6 million seems about right to me. Mehmeti is the future and has significant potential and cost half of that. His stats this season are far superior to Sam. We need to create squad space for an incoming striker. Fingers crossed! 1

churchmans added 13:43 - Jan 29

Why wouldnt they smodicz is a class player! Dont even know why the club woyld even consider selling him!

Nunez and smodicz if both are fully fit is unbelivable qaulity in this leauge 0

aas1010 added 13:56 - Jan 29

Cash in on him . Injury prone 0

cartman1972 added 13:58 - Jan 29

Let him go, been a huge disappointment 1

billlm added 14:01 - Jan 29

Wrexham have a decent squad now, he will only enhance it,

Put there money where there mouth is,

Good chance of going up, 0

ibisblue added 14:09 - Jan 29

Wish him well... he's tried but just not clicked despite (now) ample opportunities. Comparing him with Nunez isnt right though Churcmans? ... Nunez is a massive asset and has clicked so well - his innovation has sparked several goals already, plus the ones he's scored! Great that Wrexham joined the chase. All good. 0

