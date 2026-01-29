Eustace Tight-Lipped on Szmodics Approach

Thursday, 29th Jan 2026 16:55

Derby County manager John Eustace kept his cards close to his chest when quizzed on the Rams’ interest in Blues forward Sammie Szmodics.

As reported yesterday, Derby approached the Blues regarding the Republic of Ireland international with the clubs discussing a potential fee.

It’s understood the Rams were looking to pay around £3 million with Town targeting £6 million for the 30-year-old.

Wrexham have since entered the race and are believed to be ready to pay £5 million for the former Blackburn Rovers man, who cost the Blues £9 million 18 months ago.

Eustace, who managed Szmodics at Ewood Park, was asked what he could say about the situation.

“He’s not our player, I’m not going to talk about any player who is not with us at the moment. Obviously, we want to bring in players who are going to improve us,” he told BBC Radio Derby.

“It’s very important that anybody we bring in makes us better and somebody of his quality would certainly help the group."

Pushed on whether there is money there to make a signing such as Szmodics, Eustace added: “Yeah, possibly. I know the recruitment team are working hard to make sure we can bring more quality into the group.

“But if we don’t, then we have to get on with a fantastic group of players who have done very well up to now and are hungry to bring more success.”

Photo: Matchday Images