Town Women Make Fifth January Signing
Thursday, 29th Jan 2026 17:09
Ipswich Town Women’s have signed Birmingham City forward Ava Baker on loan for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old, an England international at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, came through the youth system at Leicester City and made her debut at 16 and three days.
She later became the Foxes’ youngest-ever goalscorer in a 5-0 League Cup win against Sunderland as she made 27 appearances in all competitions.
Baker, who will wear the Town number 32 shirt, moved on to Birmingham City in the summer of 2024, signing a three-year deal, and since then has made 25 appearances in all competitions.
“I’m so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started with the team,” the Blues’ fifth signing of the window told the club website.
Meanwhile, Kaci-Jai Bonwick has joined AFC Sudbury on loan for the rest of the season, the 18-year-old having signed her first pro deal earlier in the campaign.
Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC
