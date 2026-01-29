Town Women Make Fifth January Signing

Ipswich Town Women’s have signed Birmingham City forward Ava Baker on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, an England international at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, came through the youth system at Leicester City and made her debut at 16 and three days.

She later became the Foxes’ youngest-ever goalscorer in a 5-0 League Cup win against Sunderland as she made 27 appearances in all competitions.

Baker, who will wear the Town number 32 shirt, moved on to Birmingham City in the summer of 2024, signing a three-year deal, and since then has made 25 appearances in all competitions.

“I’m so excited to be here and can’t wait to get started with the team,” the Blues’ fifth signing of the window told the club website.



“I’ve had a look around and the facilities here are top class. The girls look really driven to succeed and hopefully I can help them do that.



“I would describe myself as a direct, quick and creative player and I really want to bring those qualities to the team across the second half of the season.”



Sean Burt, who joined the club earlier in the month as women’s technical director Sean Burt added: “We’re really pleased to bring Ava into the club.



“For her age, she already has experience across Women’s Super League and WSL2, as well as the national set-up.



“That background gives her a strong understanding of what is required at the top level and the expectations that come with it.



“She will bring those standards and demands into the group, strengthening our attacking unit and increasing our presence in the final third.”

Meanwhile, Kaci-Jai Bonwick has joined AFC Sudbury on loan for the rest of the season, the 18-year-old having signed her first pro deal earlier in the campaign.

Photo: Matchday Images/ITFC