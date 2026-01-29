Special Morning at Playford Road For Town Fan George

Thursday, 29th Jan 2026 17:54

Thirteen-year-old Town fan George Woodward and his family braved the pouring rain to watch the Blues squad training earlier in the week, their visit having been organised by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), who are the charity partner for Saturday’s home game against Preston North End.

George was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness, 22 months ago and he, sister Ivy, 11, and their mum, Laura, and dad, Lee, met manager Kieran McKenna, captain Dara O’Shea and his favourite players Azor Matusiwa and Cédric Kipré.

After watching training, the family stayed for lunch and have been treated to hospitality tickets for Saturday’s match, ahead of which the Town players will wear branded warm-up tops bearing the EACH logo.

“We had such an amazing morning and can’t thank the club enough,” said Laura. “Kieran and the players couldn’t have been friendlier or more welcoming, and it was such a special and unique experience for us all.

“George adores the club – it’s such a massive part of his life – and he loved every moment of our special morning.

“Despite the torrential rain and freezing wind, he was determined to stay out there as long as possible. There was no way he was going to miss a minute of their training session!

“Our thanks also go to everyone at EACH. The Treehouse is a special place for us, and we’re so grateful to the team there for the part they played in making this possible.”

George and his family have been receiving care and support since he was two. He particularly loves using the hydrotherapy pool and he and his family are regulars at many hospice events.

Ivy, meanwhile, enjoys attending special sibling days during school holidays, especially for those who are bereaved or have brothers and sisters receiving care.

Both George and Ivy are students at Ipswich’s Westbourne Academy and Town chairman and CEO Mark Ashton was pleased to hear about their trip to Playford Road.

“Our ongoing relationship with EACH is something we’re all incredibly proud of, given the important support they’re able to provide so many young people and their families in our area,” he said.

“The opportunity to raise awareness and vital funds through our dedicated matchday is something we’re incredibly privileged to be able to do and we hope supporters are able to contribute to such an important cause.”

Anna Bruce and Billie Nugent are EACH’s senior corporate fundraisers for Suffolk and manage the charity’s relationship with Town.

“We couldn’t be more thankful for this partnership,” Anna said. “In addition to creating magical moments for children and young people like George, the club’s ongoing support helps amplify our work, elevate our voice and extend our reach – giving us an opportunity to tell more people about our vital work.”

There will be bucket collections around the ground and in the hospitality areas at Saturday’s match, while EACH mascot ECHO! will be on hand to meet young supporters in the FanZone.

Photo: EACH