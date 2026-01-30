Barbrook Joins Colchester on Loan

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 10:06

Blues midfielder Fin Barbrook has joined League Two Colchester United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign in League One with Lincoln City but only made three Vertu Trophy appearances for the Imps.

U’s head coach Danny Cowley says he’s been looking at the Southwold-born youngster since his spell on loan at Sutton in the National League last season.

“We’ve had to be incredibly patient as he’s one we identified last season. I first saw him play four or five times for Sutton and he had an incredible year there,” he told the Essex side’s official website.

“We really wanted to bring him in during the summer, but he had such a strong pre-season, playing in all the first-team games for Ipswich, and he had so many League One options.

“Unfortunately for him, but fortunately for us, Lincoln have done so well that it meant he didn’t get as much game time as he would have liked.

“We were hopeful we’d be able to bring him in towards the end of December to train with us and hit the ground running in January, but he returned to Ipswich and joined up with their first team again. We’re super excited to have him now, though.”

Barbrook made his Town debut in the Carabao Cup at Bromley in August and as his Lincoln appearances were only in the Vertu Trophy he is allowed to play for a third club this season.

Photo: Matchday Images