U21s Host Crystal Palace

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 11:17

Town’s U21s are in Premier League 2 action against Crystal Palace at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this evening (KO 7pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side are down to fifth in Premier League 2 having lost their last four matches in the competition. Palace are 12th in the 29-team table.

Meanwhile, the U21s’ round-of-16 Premier League Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers will be played at Portman Road on Tuesday 10th February (KO 7pm).

Photo: TWTD