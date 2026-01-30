Academy Schoolboy Wattley Named in England U15s Squad

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 11:37

Academy schoolboy Zac Wattley has been named in the England U15s squad for a training camp and games next month.

The training camp is in Ayia Napa with a friendly against the USA on Tuesday 10th February and then another with hosts Cyprus on the following Saturday.

The defender was one of three Town players included in the England U15s emerging talent camp in September, along with Tommy McLoughlin and Ashton Begg, then was called up for a friendly tournament at St George’s Park in December when he made his first appearances for the Young Lions.

Northgate High School pupil Wattley, 14, has been with the Blues academy since he was seven years old and has moved from operating as a striker to centre-half in that time.

Photo: TWTD