Wilder: O'Shea Comments Lacked Respect

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 13:05 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has accused Town skipper Dara O’Shea of a lack of respect following his comments after the Blues’ 3-1 defeat at Bramall Lane last Saturday. O’Shea said the Blades sought to try to “bully” Town and asked whether the Blues got dragged into a scrap, the Irish international added: “It’s hard not to at times, there’s a lot of emotions in the game. We’re men, we’re competitive, we want to win and do well. “That is the game they wanted. We had a little word at half-time and it was important not to get caught up in that.” Wilder was less than impressed with the Town centre-half’s comments and made his thoughts known at a press conference today. “The perception of that game on Saturday is that we wanted it to be a rough and tumble game, we wanted it to be a spiky game, we wanted it to be a bitty game, we wanted it not to be a game of football - absolute nonsense,” Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I heard their captain come out and say 'Oh it's a direct game and we can't get sucked into that type of game' and I just thought it was absolute nonsense and a lack of respect really for us, if I'm honest, because the name of the game is to run around, win tackles, win headers, win races and play - and we did. “They've got a lot of good players, Ipswich - really good players - and in my opinion they're going to go up but we asked the question and we'll get asked the question this weekend.” Photo: TWTD



AlexMathie added 13:12 - Jan 30

Touched a nerve there, Dara 3

Paulc added 13:20 - Jan 30

How many players you got unavailable for this weekend due to suspension for being dirty and blatantly cheating Chris? Now toddle off with us in your head! 8

BrayBlue added 13:22 - Jan 30

Wilder’s always been a nowty little sod - his teams absolutely reflect him.



Cheers,

JK 2

JPR77 added 13:23 - Jan 30

One week on, won the game and Wilder's upset... he needs to get laid. 0

BerksBlue15 added 13:25 - Jan 30

The same Wilder who was screaming at the officials trying to get Walton sent off for an innocent coming together during their first goal? He's a lunatic! 3

baxterbasics added 13:27 - Jan 30

Bro, calm your slapped-ar$e face down, you got the three points. Be happy. 3

itfchorry added 13:35 - Jan 30

Terrible Manager 0

Bazza8564 added 13:36 - Jan 30

Get a life Chris, youve already been sacked from that job twice, why don't you try focus on not making it three, you get a goldfish for three i think 0

wischip added 13:47 - Jan 30

Be happy, Chris. 0

aas1010 added 14:07 - Jan 30

Boo hoo . Move on Chris 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:07 - Jan 30

I messaged a friend at half time re: Szmodics and Taylor being wound up by their players and them wanting to turn it into a scrap. If a non expert such as myself saw that it must have been blatantly obvious to anyone. Wilder must being getting well paid but he can’t buy class. 0

Monkey_Blue added 14:08 - Jan 30

His touchline hystrionics and stropping were embarrassing. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 14:19 - Jan 30

Methinks the lady does protest too much. 2

StowTractor added 14:25 - Jan 30

Dave Bassett & Mr Warnock would be proud of their disciple!!! Sheff Utd once again becomes the Nodge of the North. 0

Scuzzer added 14:35 - Jan 30

Truth hurts. 0

OldFart71 added 14:39 - Jan 30

I don't see it being disrespectful calling it as it is. On the other hand we have players like Furlong who can dish it out when required.

Shithousery seems the name of the game these days, if you know your opponent is better technically than yourselves then fouling and time wasting becomes part of your game.

Is it right ? No. But football due to the money involved has created it's own problems. In that what the Italians started with their antics of falling over and pretending to be half dead to get a free kick or penalty has crept into our game more and more. KM has alluded to how games this season have a lot less ball in play than previous seasons. We are seeing matches running 20 minutes over and if what has been said is true in that the Prem introduce VAR for things not currently covered we could be looking at games of 120 minutes.

0

poet added 14:45 - Jan 30

Well one player you do have showed great promise in representing his country. He’ll have to wait a while though for the next Olympic Diving competition to come around, but we could all see he puts in a tremendous amount of practice. Not quite there yet though, 6/10. Have you been giving him lessons Mr Wilder? 0

