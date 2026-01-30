Akpom Back Training, Kipre Fine, Philogene and Nunez Making Progress

Chuba Akpom is back in training and Cedric Kipre is fine ahead of Saturday’s home game against Preston North End, but Jaden Philogene and Marcelino Nunez remain sidelined but with one potentially available for Tuesday’s trip to Portsmouth.

Akpom has missed the last three matches with a groin problem, Philogene suffered a knee issue against Blackburn and Nunez hurt his ankle in the same game. Kipre was subbed in the second half at Sheffield United last week, while Young suffered a potential significant hip injury in training last week.

“Cedric’s fine,” McKenna said regarding the Ivorian central defender. “I said after the game he had a bang on his neck in the first half, but it was more that he came off because he was on a yellow card and the game was quite open at that point, so we didn't want to risk anything.

“Marcelino and Jaden are making progress but neither is available for tomorrow.

Chuba’s trained today for the first time, so we have to make a judgment on him, whether he’s going to be ready or not.

“And Ashley Young is seeing a specialist today, so we’ll find out a little bit more about that one.”

Regarding whether Philogene or Nunez might return for Tuesday’s trip to Portsmouth, McKenna added: “Not impossible for one of them, but I won’t tell you which one. I’ll give you something!

“I think I can say both of them should be back by the time we play Wrexham in the league after the FA Cup.

“The games next week, neither tomorrow, Tuesday, Saturday, we’ll have to see how we go.”

Photo: Matchday Images