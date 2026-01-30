Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Closing in on Signing Stevenage Youngster
Friday, 30th Jan 2026 15:22

Town are closing in on the signing of Stevenage youngster Ryan Doherty

The 17-year-old will join John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, the clubs having agreed a low six-figure fee.

Doherty broke into Boro’s first team last season in the EFL Trophy, later having a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town.

This term, the central midfielder has made eight appearances, including two League One starts and one sub appearance, attracting the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly Bournemouth and Birmingham in addition to the Blues.

Doherty, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U8, was a second-year scholar and signed a pro deal with Stevenage after he turned 17 in August.

Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



poet added 15:28 - Jan 30
This signing throws a little bit more light on why Barbrook has gone to Colchester.
1

hoppy added 15:47 - Jan 30
Does the six figure fee include a decimal point, or upwards of £100,000?
0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:50 - Jan 30
A really exciting prospect by all accounts. Glad he chose the right club for his development.
0

blues1 added 16:18 - Jan 30
Poet. What a daft comment.
0

blues1 added 16:18 - Jan 30
Sorry poet. Replied to wrong post
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026