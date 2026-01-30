Town Closing in on Signing Stevenage Youngster
Friday, 30th Jan 2026 15:22
Town are closing in on the signing of Stevenage youngster Ryan Doherty
The 17-year-old will join John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, the clubs having agreed a low six-figure fee.
Doherty broke into Boro’s first team last season in the EFL Trophy, later having a spell on loan in non-league with Potters Bar Town.
This term, the central midfielder has made eight appearances, including two League One starts and one sub appearance, attracting the interest of a number of clubs, reportedly Bournemouth and Birmingham in addition to the Blues.
Doherty, who joined Stevenage’s youth set-up as an U8, was a second-year scholar and signed a pro deal with Stevenage after he turned 17 in August.
Photo: MI News via Reuters Connect
