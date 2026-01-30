McKenna: If No Offer Acceptable By Monday, Szmodics Will Stay

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 15:54

Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Town are yet to receive an acceptable offer for Sammie Szmodics, Derby County and Wrexham both having made approaches for the 30-year-old Irish international.

Derby are understood to have offered around £3 million for the former Blackburn Rovers man, while Wrexham are believed to be willing to pay £5 million. Town are understood to want £6 million for Szmodics, who they paid £9 million for 18 months ago.



“There’s not much to add, really,” McKenna said when asked about the position. “I think it’s been out there. I think the club’s had one or two offers, nothing that is acceptable to the club at this point.

“And if that doesn't change by Monday, then Sammie will be staying and competing with the rest of the players here. So we’ll see what comes by Monday.”

McKenna says that if Szmodics does move on, then he won’t be looking for another attacker, Anis Mehmeti having already come in during this window.



“No, I think we’re talking hypotheticals, but I think at the moment you can say we’ve got Jaden [Philogene] hopefully back soon and Jack [Clarke] and Sammie, Anis in those roles, call them 10 roles or the roles that play closest to the striker.

“We’ve got Marcelino [Nunez], hopefully back at some point in the not too far future, and Sindre [Walle Egeli], who can play in there as well, so we’ve got pretty good options. So, we’re not thinking to add to those roles at the moment.”

Photo: Matchday Images