McKenna: Baggott Set to Stay at Town

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 17:42 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he expects young centre-half Elkan Baggott to remain at Portman Road for the rest of the season. McKenna had been considering whether to send the 23-year-old out for another spell on loan and Town are believed to have looked at senior centre-halves they might bring in with Hull City’s John Egan understood to be one whose situation had been monitored. But McKenna says he now anticipates the Indonesia international, who has previously had spells out on loan at King’s Lynn, Gillingham, Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, remaining at the club.



“I don’t think we’ve ever been particularly looking to move Elkan out on loan, but we’ve been assessing the options,” McKenna said. “I think it’s really important that we have four strong centre-halves in the building, which is where we are at the moment. “Elkan’s improving every day here and, unless there’s anything that changes from how I see it at the moment, I don't see that changing by Monday.” Baggott’s only appearance for Town this season was as a late sub in the FA Cup tie against the Seasiders earlier this month. Photo: Matchday Images



armchaircritic59 added 17:59 - Jan 30

So that's going to be another season spent here kicking his heels when he badly needs to be playing somewhere to continue his development. Unless we get the situation of two central defenders out at the same time, he hasn't a hope of playing, unless a run out in a cup game. 0

AbujaBlue added 18:03 - Jan 30

'another', armchair? He was at Blackpool last season. 2

Linkboy13 added 18:22 - Jan 30

Obviously nobody has come in for him otherwise surely he would have gone out on loan to further his development. 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:24 - Jan 30

AbujaBlue, totally correct, though not always playing. Should be out somewhere, it's wasting his career here. 0

WeWereZombies added 18:33 - Jan 30

I was surprised at how assured he looked when he came on as that late appearance against Blackpool, and less surprised to see him on the bench last Saturday. 0

OldFart71 added 18:49 - Jan 30

I have always liked Baggott and I don't really understand what KM is doing with him. He has been out on loan and been praised for his performances. The very few occasions he has made the first team he has looked assured and not out of place.

I am to a certain extent surprised no other team have tried to buy him.

What sort of money he could command I have no idea. 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:00 - Jan 30

OldFart71, he's caught between a rock and a hard place. Will find it extremely difficult to get game time here ( outside of cups ) unless something dramatically changes, and is not getting the chance to play regular football anywhere else. His only hope at the moment, is to start impressing KM so much in training that he actually is making him seriously think. 0

