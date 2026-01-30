McKenna: Baggott Set to Stay at Town
Friday, 30th Jan 2026 17:42
Blues boss Kieran McKenna says he expects young centre-half Elkan Baggott to remain at Portman Road for the rest of the season.
McKenna had been considering whether to send the 23-year-old out for another spell on loan and Town are believed to have looked at senior centre-halves they might bring in with Hull City’s John Egan understood to be one whose situation had been monitored.
But McKenna says he now anticipates the Indonesia international, who has previously had spells out on loan at King’s Lynn, Gillingham, Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, remaining at the club.
“I think it’s really important that we have four strong centre-halves in the building, which is where we are at the moment.
“Elkan’s improving every day here and, unless there’s anything that changes from how I see it at the moment, I don't see that changing by Monday.”
Baggott’s only appearance for Town this season was as a late sub in the FA Cup tie against the Seasiders earlier this month.
