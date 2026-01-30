Former Blue Jackson Joins Hometown Club

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 19:20

Former Blues attacker Kayden Jackson has joined hometown club Bradford City from Derby County, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the League One side.

The 31-year-old was a member of the back-to-back promotion squad with Town before being released in the summer of 2024 when he penned a two-year contract with the Rams which was up this summer.

“I am delighted for various reasons,” Jackson told the Bantams official website. “It feels like it has been a long time coming. To never have had the opportunity to play here, to have played so many games and not come home as such, it is a nice feeling and is emotional.

“You just have to look at the success the club has had over the last six months. I have spoken to the manager and others at the club.

“We have been crying out for this type of success, and this is the right time for me to come on board and help the team.”

Bradford boss Graham Alexander, whose team are currently fifth in the table, added: “We are delighted to bring Kayden in and back to his roots.

“He has great pace, athleticism and versatility across the frontline. We feel he will add another dimension to our game and he is another player who has been part of great success in the last few years at a higher level.”

Photo: Matchday Images