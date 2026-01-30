U21s Back to Winning Ways

Friday, 30th Jan 2026 22:24

Town’s U21s returned to winning ways via a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester, ending a run of four successive Premier League 2 defeats.

Three minutes after the game got under way, Tudor Mendel (pictured), making his first appearance of the year following injury, put the Blues in front, cutting inside onto his left foot before finding the bottom corner.

Leon Ayinde doubled the lead in the 54th minute, following-up after a Mendel effort had been blocked, the Irish U21 international’s second goal in two games.

Five minutes before the scheduled end, Palace pulled one back through Jemiah Umolu but Town weren’t to be denied the three points.

Meanwhile, the U21s’ round-of-16 Premier League Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers at Portman Road has been rescheduled for Tuesday 17th February (KO 7pm) having initially been set for a week earlier.

U21s: Williamson, Elliott, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Mthunzi, Turner, Mendel (Adebayo 66), Carr (c), L Fletcher, T Taylor, Ayinde (Pitts 75). Unused: Bentley, Lewis, Compton.

Photo: Matchday Images