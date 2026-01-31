Youth Cup Date at Everton Set

Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 11:01

Town’s fifth-round FA Youth Cup tie against Everton will be played on Thursday 12th February (KO 7pm).

The venue is yet to be officially confirmed but the Toffees played their fourth round tie against West Ham, which they won in a shootout following a 2-2 draw, at Goodison Park.

The Blues, who won the trophy in 1973, 1975 and 2005, beat Bromley 2-1 in their fourth round tie at Hayes Lane, having also been drawn away at Sheffield United in round three when they beat the Blades 3-1.

