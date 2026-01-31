Mehmeti Handed Full Debut Against Preston

Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 14:31

Anis Mehmeti is handed his full debut as Town make five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Preston North End.

Mehmeti, who came off the bench at Sheffield United last week, comes in as the number 10 with Leif Davis at left-back, Jens Cajuste in central midfield, Wes Burns on the right and Ivan Azon the central striker.

Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst drop to the bench, while Derby and Wrexham target Sammie Szmodics is absent from the 20-man squad. New loan signing Dan Neil is among the subs, while Chuba Akpom returns following his groin problem.

Preston make four changes with former Blues keeper Dai Cornell coming into the team for his first appearance of the season with Jack Walton dropping to the bench. First-choice number one Daniel Iversen is injured.

Liam Lindsay comes in at centre-half for Jordan Storey, who is suspended having been red-carded last week and striker Milutin Osmajic also remains banned following his recent dismissal.

Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson replace Jamal Lewis and Lewis Dobbin, who are on the bench. New loan signing Milos Lukovic is also among the subs.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Greaves, Neil, Taylor, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst.

Preston: Cornell, Valentin, Whiteman (c), Lindsay, McCann, Jebbison, Thompson, Gibson, Devine, Small, Offiah. Subs: Walton, Vukcevic, Nolan, Lewis, Mawene, Frokjær, Dobbin, Smith, Lukovic. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images