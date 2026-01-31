Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Mehmeti Handed Full Debut Against Preston
Saturday, 31st Jan 2026 14:31

Anis Mehmeti is handed his full debut as Town make five changes for this afternoon’s home game against Preston North End.

Mehmeti, who came off the bench at Sheffield United last week, comes in as the number 10 with Leif Davis at left-back, Jens Cajuste in central midfield, Wes Burns on the right and Ivan Azon the central striker.

Jacob Greaves, Jack Taylor, Sindre Walle Egeli and George Hirst drop to the bench, while Derby and Wrexham target Sammie Szmodics is absent from the 20-man squad. New loan signing Dan Neil is among the subs, while Chuba Akpom returns following his groin problem.

Preston make four changes with former Blues keeper Dai Cornell coming into the team for his first appearance of the season with Jack Walton dropping to the bench. First-choice number one Daniel Iversen is injured.

Liam Lindsay comes in at centre-half for Jordan Storey, who is suspended having been red-carded last week and striker Milutin Osmajic also remains banned following his recent dismissal.

Thierry Small and Jordan Thompson replace Jamal Lewis and Lewis Dobbin, who are on the bench. New loan signing Milos Lukovic is also among the subs.

Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke, Azon. Subs: Palmer, Johnson, Greaves, Neil, Taylor, McAteer, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Hirst.

Preston: Cornell, Valentin, Whiteman (c), Lindsay, McCann, Jebbison, Thompson, Gibson, Devine, Small, Offiah. Subs: Walton, Vukcevic, Nolan, Lewis, Mawene, Frokjær, Dobbin, Smith, Lukovic. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



armchaircritic59 added 14:34 - Jan 31
Well well, first time this season so far I've picked the same starting 11 as KM. Hope it's an omen, a good one, not a bad one!
0

Ebantiass added 14:36 - Jan 31
Delighted for him,even better Hirst on the bench at best, and deserves his start.
0

TimmyH added 14:42 - Jan 31
Not in favour of quite a few changes but I agree with these...all the number that have dropped to the bench didn't play particularly well last weekend and Mehmeti in the No.10 position and Burns back in on the right makes sense.
0

RobITFC added 14:45 - Jan 31
PNE fans not happy with their line up , very defensive so need an early goal or could be a tricky game
0

DifferentGravy added 15:00 - Jan 31
Come on lads, lets have a win. Mehmeti to start with a goal
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Online Safety Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2026